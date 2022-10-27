‘I fell in love and the rest is history’: The GP who helped save a town

Dr Lizzie Gordon (centre) at her home in Warialda with her fellow GP parents Clem Gordon and Di Coote, and her daughters.

Lizzie Gordon was only five when her parents packed up their four children, two birds, two dogs and the family cat and drove from Queensland to Warialda, in north-west New South Wales, to take on the town’s sole general practitioner clinic.

Now a GP herself, Lizzie is back in her home town, helping her parents tend to their 6000 patients, while also caring for her 21-month-old daughter and five-month-old twins. When the clinic lost its GP registrar in August, she moved to full-time hours and works mostly from home, doing phone consultations.

“Mum and Dad have been doing this job for 33 years, seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” she said after a broken night’s sleep, babe in arms.

“Dad’s 69 and Mum’s 67, so they are certainly at the other end of their career, and they have still got a lot of pressure on them. Absolutely I worry about their health, and where that leaves me when they need to step back – what will that look like for Warialda.”

It’s a familiar story in rural towns across the country as an ageing, exhausted workforce struggles to find recruits willing to take on the challenge of rural practise. A national GP shortage – predicted to reach 11,000 by 2032 – has made that task even harder.

Tuesday’s federal budget included AU$183 million (NZ$203m) worth of measures to entice doctors away from the city. Among other incentives, about 200 more junior doctors a year will be exposed to primary care in rural areas during their training, rural doctors with extra skills will receive more income, and there will be 15 extra training opportunities a year for rural doctors to give them those extra skills.

But the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners said the budget measures were not enough and the government needed to do more to help make rural general practise financially sustainable and appealing.

“It still feels a little bit like a Band-Aid when we’ve got a big gaping wound,” rural chairman Michael Clements said. “We need a dramatic system change to move students into general practice. We need hundreds and hundreds of these positions and placements.”

Non-GP specialists now make up the bulk of Australia's doctors.

Twenty years ago, the bulk of Australian doctors were GPs, but that is no longer the case. The percentage of students choosing to enter general practice has been falling for decades, from about 50% in the 1980s to 18.5% last year (including graduates training to be rural generalists). The average GP income is also now about half that of other specialists.

In Gwydir Shire, which includes Warialda, there is only one full-time doctor for every 1796 people. The state average is about one to 1200.

Lizzie Gordon’s parents, Di Coote and Clem Gordon, work long hours treating patients at their surgery, at a nursing home and at the local hospital. They have to hire a locum to get a day off, which costs AU$2300. Clem Gordon said working in rural areas required a big skill set, and professional support was limited.

“That’s probably what frightens the young ones off,” he said. “They don’t have the skills and experience and they get too nervous to come out to the country. But if you have got those [skills], you can get easier jobs elsewhere.”

Practising medicine in rural areas can be challenging.

The couple planned to retire years ago but cannot bring themselves to leave Warialda without a full scope of doctors.

“We were brought up in that era where there was a sense of justice, of serving the community – that was part of doing medicine,” Coote said, having just worked her 85th day straight.

“We are part of the community. Our children went to primary school here ... we’re not going to leave people in the lurch.”

Lizzie Gordon said finding life partners and childcare could be challenging in the country, but she had found rural medicine to be the most satisfying, especially since returning to Warialda in 2017.

“I thought I’d come home and help out, and work out what to do next. Then I fell in love with a bloke around here, and the rest is history.

“It’s a privilege to be able to look after people who looked after you in your childhood, or who taught you. To even think about walking away from a place like this pulls at the heartstrings.”

She has pinned her hopes for the future of the clinic on a medical student with local links.

“He’s quite keen to come back,” she said. “I’m hoping he’ll end up here eventually, that’s my hope.

“You can make a big difference in a place where there’s not a lot of healthcare, helping people you know.”