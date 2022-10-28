Australian boy Cassius Turvey died ‘the victim of a vigilante murder’

Rallies and vigils are being planned in Australia in memory of an Aboriginal boy allegedly murdered in broad daylight on a Perth suburban street in a case of mistaken identity.

Cassius Turvey, 15, was still wearing his school uniform when he and a group of friends were allegedly confronted by a car full of people while walking along a Middle Swan street around 4.30pm on October 13.

His family claim the teen was accused of smashing a car window the previous day before he was chased down by one of the occupants of the vehicle and bashed with a metal pole.

Western Australia Police commissioner Colonel Blanch said detectives were investigating whether the tragedy was a vigilante attack gone horribly wrong.

Perth boy Cassius Turvey was walking after school with a group of friends when a car allegedly stopped. His family has consented to this image being published.

“Homicide squad detectives are building a picture of circumstances leading up to the attack,” he said.

“At this stage it appears Cassius was an innocent victim of a violent attack. He was simply spending time with his friends when he was assaulted.”

Cassius suffered two strokes and two seizures before he died in hospital on Sunday, 10 days after the attack.

Jack Brearley, 21, was charged with murder on Monday. His car window was smashed the day before the attack however police do not believe Cassius was involved in the vandalism.

15-year-old Cassius Turvey and Jack Brearley, who has been charged with murder.

A local candlelight vigil will be held for Cassius on October 31 and vigils have also been planned across Australia in most capital cities and some regional areas for November 2.

Cassius’ mother, Mechelle Turvey – who described her son as a big, gentle giant – said she was appalled by the level of violence occurring in the community and said her son had lost his life for no reason.

“Whether these young kids are black or white, it doesn’t make any difference, we invest so much into trying to instil leadership into our communities, how are we supposed to do it when people are making our young ones feel like scum and just giving up on them all, just going on their appearance, their race, their religion, it’s absolutely disgusting and something has to happen,” she said.

“As an Aboriginal elder, this [tragedy] just makes my job so much harder, to teach our young ones culture because all they want to do is be thugs, because that’s what they’ve been labelled as, as nothings. My heart is breaking.”

Blanch said detectives did not believe race played a role in the motive for the alleged murder and encouraged the community not to speculate or jump to conclusions.

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project director, Megan Krakouer, who is coordinating the vigils, is calling for harsher penalties and prison terms for vigilantes.

“It’s unacceptable what’s happened with young Cassius,” she said.

Cassius Turvey's life support was switched off on Sunday. His family has consented to his image being published.

“Vigilante groups are becoming more and more common, whether reported or not reported, I’ve heard it too often in the community.

“In this situation a young boy, respected in the community, loved by many, has lost his life.”

Krakouer hoped the estimated 25 vigils planned nationwide would unite people in solidarity for Cassius and spread a message of compassion and empathy.

“This has touched the lives of so many brothers and sisters, black, white and brown right across the country,” she said.

A GoFundMe page, entitled #justiceforcassius, to Thursday had raised more than $270,000 to support his family.