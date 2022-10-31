Australia repatriates Isis brides and their children

Four women and their 13 children held in a Syrian camp since the defeat of Islamic State have been repatriated to Australia in a secretive mission. (File photo)

Four women and their 13 children held in a Syrian camp since the defeat of Islamic State have been repatriated to Australia in a secretive mission.

The women, who had travelled from Australia with partners who were sympathisers or combatants, posed a serious security risk, Peter Dutton, Australia's opposition leader, said.

Their arrival in Sydney was confirmed by Clare O'Neil, the home affairs minister, who said they could face "law enforcement action" if there were evidence of any offences having been committed.

The women will be fitted with ankle tags, must live under curfew and could be charged with entering the former Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa.

READ MORE:

* Islamic State orphan may be repatriated to New Zealand if found, advocate says

* Islamic State-affiliate Suhayra Aden's family moved to New Zealand after Australia refused to accept her

* Government prepared for more than one New Zealand citizen with children to return from Syria

* The moral obligation to bring home our 'jihadi brides'



O'Neil said security and welfare concerns had influenced the decision. Officials assessed the group as being the most vulnerable of 60 Australian women and children in al-Roj camp.

Kamalle Dabboussy, from Sydney, who lobbied the government for years to return his daughter, Mariam, and her three children, said their reunion in a hotel room had been emotional.

Germany, the Netherlands, France, the US and Finland are among states that have repatriated women and children with family links to Isis fighters.

Britain has taken in orphaned children but not parents, notably Shamima Begum, who left east London aged 15 to join Isis and is challenging the decision in 2019 to revoke her British citizenship.

- The Times, London