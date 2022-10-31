Family grieving beloved Australian daughter killed in Seoul Halloween crowd crush

The family of a young Australian woman who died during Halloween festivities in South Korea have remembered her as a “gorgeous angel” who lit up a room with her infectious smile.

Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, was one of more than 150 people who died in a crowd crush at Itaewon, a commercial district of Seoul, on Saturday night.

The film production assistant headed out with friends dressed as Holly Golightly from the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s when the group became trapped among a surge of people in a narrow alleyway.

Rached – who was days from her 24th birthday – died in the crush, while friends were taken to hospital. At least one friend remains in intensive care.

In a statement, the young filmmaker’s family said they were missing “our gorgeous angel Grace who lit up a room with her infectious smile” and “was loved by all”.

“Grace always made others feel important and her kindness left an impression on everyone she ever met,” the family said.

“Grace was a talented film producer who was passionate about making a difference. She cared deeply about her two sisters and was a wonderful role model. Grace showed us all what it meant to be an incredible human being.

Facebook Sydney production assistant Grace Rached, 23, has been named as the Australian killed during a crush in Seoul on the weekend.

“We will all deeply miss our beautiful Grace, our life of the party.”

Julia Cho, 23, a first-year tattoo apprentice from Sydney, was in the same group as Rached. She wrote on social media that her sister, who recently moved to Seoul from Sydney, was in hospital fighting for life after getting caught in the “stampede”.

“I may never get my sister back,” she wrote. “People were suffocating, toppling over one another and crushed.”

Cho said local authorities “were not on standby and left innocent people helpless”, adding that she wants answers. An estimated crowd of 100,000 turned out to celebrate the event.

Australian man Nathan Taverniti was also with the group. He posted clips to social media of his friends dancing and laughing in a nightclub before disaster struck.

“This is how our night was supposed to be,” he said. “Fun, happy and free. It ended with two of my friends in hospital and one passed away.”

In a video on his TikTok page, an emotional Taverniti said he was forced to crawl to escape the “slow and agonising crush” before desperately searching for his friend’s body.

TikTok Australian man Nathan Taverniti was in the crowd with Rached and was a friend of hers.

“It was my friend’s 24th birthday in 12 days, I was there when she said she couldn’t breathe,” Taverniti said in the video.

“There was no stampede. It was a slow and agonising crush. This crush was not caused by drunk people. It was lack of planning, police force and emergency services. Nobody was willing to help.”

Taverniti said he believed the tragedy could have been avoided if proper planning had been in place, adding that organisers and police knew the event was going to attract a large crowd.

She had recently travelled to Mexico City, Bali and the Gili Islands in Indonesia, posting photos of herself reading and drinking cocktails as she lounged by the waterside. In one post, she wrote about the lessons she had learned in her almost-24 years.

“When you go, nothing goes with you,” she said. “So you may as well enjoy your time here.”

In a tribute posted on social media, Rached’s former employer – Electriclime Films executive producer Shahn Devendran – described her as a “kind-hearted” individual.

Lee Jin-man/AP Rescue workers try to carry victims on the street near the scene, in Seoul, South Korea.

“This is truly devastating news,” Devendran told this masthead.

“Grace was a fun, friendly, kind-hearted and passionate individual who loved to make films and make people laugh. She will be deeply missed by her many family and friends, as well as her family here at Electriclime films.”

Rached had been a student at the University of Technology Sydney, where she completed a degree in media arts and production, before she joined the film company as an intern. She then moved into a full-time role that required her to travel to various international destinations.

In an online profile, Rached described herself as a Formula 1 fan who enjoyed fantasy films such as Lord of the Rings and Marvel movies.

Friend Silvio Cohiji, who had met Rached at university, said she had an exciting future ahead of her in film – which had now been tragically cut short.

“She was an amazing person. A beam of light that would do anything to lift the people around her and had such a huge life ahead of her,” he told this masthead.

“She was doing amazing things in her career and travelling a lot.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said on Sunday night (local time) that the Australian embassy in the South Korean capital of Seoul had been notified of the death of an Australian in the “tragic” incident.

Most of the 153 killed on Saturday night were in their 20s or 30s with more than 100 others injured, including 24 who were in a critical condition.

Lee Jin-man/AP Ambulances and rescue workers arrive near the scene in Seoul, South Korea.

Ninety-seven of the fatalities were women and South Korean media reported up to 26 of the dead were foreign nationals, including from the US, Iran, China, Norway, Thailand and Uzbekistan.

Witnesses said the crowd surge caused “a hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominoes”.

Some people were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR, witnesses said, while others clad in Halloween costumes continued to sing and dance nearby, possibly without knowing the severity of the situation.

Witnesses said the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley swiftly.