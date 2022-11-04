William Tyrrell’s foster mother found not guilty of lying to Crime Commission

William Tyrrell’s foster mother has been found not guilty of lying to the Crime Commission about the alleged use of a wooden spoon to hit another foster child.

The woman, who can only be identified as SD under a suppression order, was hauled before the secretive crime-fighting body to answer questions about the disappearance of William, the nation’s most high-profile and baffling missing person case.

William’s body has never been found, and SD and her husband – who also cannot be identified – were made to appear before the Crime Commission to testify.

Magistrate Miranda Moody could not discount the possibility SD was mistaken, not lying, when she told the Crime Commission – whose remit is to investigate serious crimes like homicides – that she had not hit the 10-year-old foster child with a wooden spoon.

Sydney Morning Herald Three-year-old William Tyrrell vanished in 2014 and has never been found.

SD readily admitted to the Crime Commission hitting and kicking the child, which Moody said was “almost worse” than “having a child put their hand out to be hit with a wooden spoon”.

When detectives responsible for finding out what happened to William arrived at the woman’s home to summon her to the Crime Commission, they told her police knew what had happened to the little boy who vanished from his grandmother’s mid-north coast home in 2014.

“We know why, we know how, we know where he is,” Sergeant Scott Jamieson told the woman in October 2021. “We aren’t guessing, we aren’t bluffing.

“We are saying we know what happened and why it happened and where [his body] is.”

KATE GERAGHTY/Sydney Morning Herald William Tyrrell’s foster mother has been found not guilty of lying.

Another officer, Detective Sergeant Andrew Lonergan, told SD: “We are not saying you hurt him”.

Police, who have focused on various local paedophiles, a grandparents’ support group and a washing machine repairman in the eight-year investigation, now believe that the little boy plunged to his death from an upstairs balcony and his body was dumped in nearby bushland.

Detectives mounted another large-scale search in the area they believe William’s body was left in November last year; they also dug up the front yard under the balcony and used Luminol, a technology designed to show blood stains. No evidence was uncovered in that search.

Police had bugged her home and tapped her and her husband’s mobile phones; harrowing secret tapes played to the court allegedly recorded the child screaming “no, please, no” and sobbing as he was allegedly hit by the spoon.

Another secret tape allegedly recorded SD telling her husband she had hit the child with “that wooden spoon” and the child was “going to have a massive welt on her leg”.

SD is also charged with two counts of common assault and two counts of intimidation that relate to the 10-year-old girl. She remains before the courts on those charges, having failed in a bid to have them dismissed under mental health legislation earlier this year.