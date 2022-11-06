Australian boy's body found in lake, a day after family found dead

ACT Police said they had found the body of Pranav Vivekanandan.

The body of eight-year-old Pranav Vivekanandan was found by divers in a Canberra lake on Sunday morning, a day after the bodies of his mother and young brother were recovered from the water.

ACT Police said they did not believe anyone else was involved in the deaths of the three family members.

“Sadly, the 8-year-old boy we posted about as missing yesterday, has been located deceased in Yerrabi Pond,” ACT Police said in a statement.

“The investigations into his death, and those of his mother and brother who were also discovered deceased in Yerrabi Pond yesterday, are continuing. At this stage, police do not believe any other party was involved. A report is being prepared for the coroner.”

READ MORE:

* Australian woman in labour rescued from floodwaters in New South Wales

* Police ramp up search for autistic boy, 3, missing for two days in Australian bush

* 'His loss is unfathomable': Australian 'Ninja' killed in Ukraine



Police said on Saturday that they were speaking with family members, who were assisting police with their inquiries.

A passer-by saw the body of the boys’ mother in the water at Yerrabi Pond, in the northern Canberra suburb of Gunghalin, on Saturday morning.

It sparked a large-scale search, as divers scoured the lake and police put out an urgent call for information about the missing boy.