Escaped lions at Sydney's Taronga Zoo made it further than first reported

Two of the lions that escaped their enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo last week managed to pass a second fence, a report into the enclosure’s fence failure has revealed.

Early investigations revealed the lions were playing with the fence of their enclosure for 20 minutes before creating a gap that four cubs and one adult squeezed through.

An independent engineer confirmed that swages – clamps that join wire cables together – failed, allowing another wire cable to unravel. Taronga Zoo said this released tension at the bottom of the fence which the lions were able to exploit.

It is not clear whether the lions caused the failure when they were playing with it.

The engineer reported the lions investigated the other side of the fence before attempting to get back under it, while staying within a second six-foot-tall fence designed to keep the public away.

On the day of the escape, Taronga Zoo executive director Simon Duffy said: “At no time did the lions exit that [separate] area or exit Taronga Zoo”.

On Thursday, Taronga Zoo conceded two of the cubs made it past a second fence. Staff, some carrying firearms, had formed a containment line but found the cubs were trying to get back inside.

The area contains a service road used by staff and contractors and is not accessible to the public.

Taronga Zoo said the fact that two lions got past the secondary fence did not indicate another failure.

“The additional fence isn’t to keep the animals in, it is to stop people approaching the back-of-house area,” a spokeswoman said.

All but one of the lions returned through the original gap in the fence, while one of the cubs that got past the second fence had to be tranquillised.

The zoo’s review is ongoing. It said the lions are being kept in an outdoor holding area away from the public awaiting specialist engineering advice.

“The preliminary review has recommended the engagement of an independent tensile-structure engineer to conduct detailed investigations and provide specialist advice on the failure and repair,” a spokeswoman said.

“More information has come to light and we found out about the two cubs ... we are trying to be as transparent as possible with the information we have available.

“The behaviour [the two cubs] were expressing was super calm and they were trying to find ways to get back in ... it just shows the relationship the lions have with the keepers.”