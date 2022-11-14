Evacuations, flooding as storms hit Australia

Thousands of ﻿South Australians are waking up without power for a second day after heavy storms lashed the state, while more wild weather is expected across the eastern coast.

Parts of Adelaide are still in disarray﻿, with powerlines on the ground, roads closed and trees and shrubs everywhere, while 35,000 people are still without power after the storm tore through on Saturday.

The intense thunderstorms generated more than 100,000 lightning strikes along with winds of up to 106kmh.

Police have said they are aware some communities in north of the state have been unable to call emergency services due to being unable access Telstra phone services.

READ MORE:

* Firefighters save camel from Australian floodwaters

* Four states staring down barrel of floods crisis as 'highly unusual' weather system bears down on Australia

* Entire Australian east coast on alert as 2000km storm band fuels flooding fears

* 'Rain, and lots of it' coming as multiple weather events pass over Australia

* Australia already knows Nina, now they'll meet Julian, another culprit for Sydney's soggy spring



nine Power is out across South Australia after a wild storm hit on Saturday.

Every available crew from SA Power Networks is working to restore power across the state, with the outage being the worst in the state since the infamous statewide blackout in 2016.

Traffic lights are down in many areas, causing traffic chaos, while tens of schools will not open on Monday.

In the 24 hours until 8pm Sunday, the SES received more than 2000 requests for help.

Nine Trees have crushed cars and homes in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, there are warnings are in place across Victoria and NSW as more wet weather and damaging winds hit.

Southern parts of Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula have experiences flash flooding, particularly in Mornington and Mount Martha, where up to 50mmm has fallen in a couple of hours on Monday morning.

There have been 140 requests for assistance in that area alone, with 23 flood rescues.

Nine Crews are desperately working to restore power.

Authorities are warning people in the area to stay indoors.﻿

North-east Victoria and southern New South Wales had extreme heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Forbes in NSW has recorded over 100mm of rain, with nearby towns experiencing flash flooding.

weatherzone.com.au Rainfall in NSW in 24hr to 11pm on Sunday, November 13.

Canowindra has recorded 99mm﻿ in just six hours.

Heavy rain and damaging winds are continuing in parts of Victoria on Monday.

Ports are on alert, with damaging winds lashing suburbs south and north of Melbourne.

This story was originally published on Nine.com.au and is republished with permission.