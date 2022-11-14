Chaos on the tracks as Australian freight train derails during stormy weather

A freight train has derailed in Australia after storms lashed Victoria early Monday morning (local time).

Victoria’s State Emergency Service confirmed the train derailed between Inverleigh and Gheringhap, about 30 kilometres west of Geelong at about 5.30am on Monday morning (local time).

Dozens of containers spilled onto the tracks but no one was injured, according to the SES.

Between eight and 10 carriages came off the tracks in the incident but no dangerous goods were on board, the authority said.

READ MORE:

* None injured as freight train derails south of Hunterville

* Seven days to fix tracks after train derails in Southland

* Three dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

* Track reopens at Clinton following freight train derailment



Nine Tens of carriages have been involved in the derailment.

Ambulance Victoria was not required at the crash scene and rail authorities were on the way to the scene to investigate the cause of the derailment.

Golden Plains Shire mayor Gavin Gamble, who lives in Teesdale near the site of the derailment, said many roads were closed in the area because of heavy overnight rain.

He was seeking an update on the train incident, but was unable to leave his home because his driveway was flooded.

“It’s currently like a river with a waterfall going over our drive,” Gamble said.

Gamble said he had seen reports that 60 millimetres of rain fell in the area overnight.

“It was very localised and heavy,” he said.

Sydney Morning Herald The train derailed 30 kilometres west of Geelong.

A spokesperson for the Australian Rail Track Corporation confirmed it was investigating the crash.

“There were no injuries to the train crew and there were no dangerous good containers impacted by the incident,” the spokesperson said.

“The service derailed with containers displaced on both sides of the track and some within an adjoining paddock.

“The incident has resulted in the closure of the Melbourne-Adelaide rail corridor. Affected customers have been notified.

“Artc response crews are on site, and emergency services are also in attendance.

“The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator has been notified and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau has taken control of the site. Artc has immediately commenced working with customers on a recovery plan.”

Nine The wild weather is said to have caused the derailment.

Inverleigh resident and editor of the Leigh News Peter Trevaskis said a farm near the derailment site received 92mm of rain overnight.

He said houses in the town were inundated when the floods began on October 14 and much of the area was still saturated.

Another Inverleigh resident, Robyn, told ABC Radio Melbourne there was torrential rain overnight.

“There’s at least 20 containers just everywhere and Inverleigh itself is pretty much awash with just water over the roads everywhere,” she said on Monday (local time).

Closures remain in place along the nearby Hamilton Highway between Inverleigh and Burnside Road at Stonehaven due to flooding, according to VicTraffic.