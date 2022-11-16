Australian broadcaster Norman Swan sorry for linking politician's death to Covid-19

ABC commentator Norman Swan said the deaths of Shane Warne and Kimberley Kitching were "too much of a coincidence".

The ABC Australia’s high-profile coronavirus commentator Norman Swan has apologised to the widower of late Australian Labor senator Kimberley Kitching after wrongly asserting her fatal heart attack this year was a complication of Covid-19 – but stood by his speculation about the death of cricketer Shane Warne.

While discussing Covid on ABC News Breakfast on Tuesday, Swan said the heart attack deaths of Kitching and Warne not long after infection with the virus was “too much of a coincidence”, and later doubled down on those remarks in an interview with Daily Mail Australia.

However, it was never reported that Kitching had contracted the virus before she died, and Swan accepted on Wednesday that she had not. He said Kitching’s widower Andrew Landeryou texted him about the matter on Tuesday and he called back immediately.

“I apologised profusely. We had an amicable conversation. Clearly he was very upset. And I was devastated that it had that impact on the family,” Swan told Sydney Morning Herald. “I didn’t say that casually. And if I thought it would hurt either family, I wouldn’t have said it.”

READ MORE:

* The truth battle: How misinformation ruins lives, and how education can save our future

* Rockstar farewell for Shane Warne at the MCG

* Sir Elton John, Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran among performers for Shane Warne's MCG state memorial service

* Shane Warne had ‘just finished’ an extreme diet before death: Manager



While he apologised for getting it wrong and upsetting Kitching’s loved ones, especially after they were targeted by anti-vaxxers following her death in March, Swan did not resile from his remarks about Warne or his broader point about the increased risk of heart attack and stroke in the months following Covid-19 infection.

He accepted Warne had risk factors for heart disease – he was known to have led an unhealthy lifestyle at times – but said: “If he [Warne] was going to get a bit of extra inflammation from Covid, that could have tipped him over the edge.”

Some commentators criticised Swan for speculating about the two high-profile deaths, including Australia’s 2GB host Ben Fordham, who said Swan had “made a fool of himself” and should be ashamed.

SMH Norman Swan has apologised for his comments over Australian senator Kimberley Kitching, who died earlier this year.

“Stop using the misery and the heartbreak of others to push your agenda,” he said.

But Swan called Fordham’s comments “complete bullshit” and said his point stood regardless of his error over Kitching, citing a recently published population study of 48 million adults in England and Wales that found an elevated risk of clotting in the months after Covid infection.

“I got it wrong with Kimberley Kitching and I regret that, but the data are the data and if Ben Fordham wants to go and pretend that this is a benign disease that doesn’t cause any problems he’s living in cloud-cuckoo-land,” Swan told Sydney Morning Herald.

Breakfast Stephen Judd says that victims of misinformation often got there because of emotional vulnerability that needs to be addressed. (Video first published March 4)

University of NSW epidemiologist Greg Dore said the study was “enormously biased” because it was conducted in 2020 in the pre-vaccination era, and at a time when the people most likely to be tested for Covid were people going to the doctor or hospital because of chest pain or other problems.

“There’s inherent bias towards diagnosis of Covid-19 in people presenting with these conditions,” Dore said. While it was known Covid could cause deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, so could other infections, and while the link to heart attack and stroke should not be dismissed out of hand, this study was likely to be overstating the association, Dore said.

AP Swan has stood by his remarks regarding the late Shane Warne.

Swan has been with the ABC 40 years, creating the Health Report on Radio National early in his career. He has also won a Gold Walkley, the highest prize in Australian journalism, for exposing fraudulent medical research.

He rose to greater prominence early in the pandemic as host of the ABC’s Coronacast podcast, but was criticised, including by senior figures in the Morrison government, for what they believed was his tendency to catastrophise the risks of Covid-19.

In an interview with Sydney Morning Herald last year, Swan conceded he contributed to hesitancy about the AstraZeneca vaccine by debating its efficacy and involvement in a rare clotting disorder. But he maintained those issues were real and said it was not his job to “keep secrets from people”.