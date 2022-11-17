Heavy rain turns vast Australian plain into inland sea

A vast Australian plain known for being the flattest expanse in the southern hemisphere has become an inland sea after five weeks of heavy rains burst riverbanks.

Emergency workers were fighting to protect towns on the Hay plains, west of Sydney. For the first time New South Wales called on foreign flood rescuers to help to pluck scores of people from rooftops. A team from New Zealand arrived Wednesday.

Land was under water as far as the eye could see. Video showed sheep being guided to safety by people in boats but reports emerged of other livestock drowning.

Carol Oataway, the mayor of Hay, told The Sydney Morning Herald: "You think you're looking at the ocean, but that's our Murrumbidgee river."

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images A girl sits on a park bench surrounded by flood waters in Forbes, Australia.

LifeFlight The surging floodwaters reach the roofs of properties in Eugowra.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Although rains have eased this week, many parts of NSW continued to be under flood warnings.

In Eugowra, to the east, a woman was trapped in her home as water swept it away. She had been standing on a chair for five hours. The body of a woman was recovered Wednesday and an 85-year-old man is missing. In Forbes, 14 people on the roof of the town's hotel were rescued in the night. Experts said the ground was so sodden that water was no longer being absorbed.

Dominic Perrottet, the state premier, noted that more heavy rains are expected this week. By early last month Sydney had had more rain this year than in any full year.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet stacks sandbags in Forbes, Australia.

Experts believe La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole climatic systems are the cause. The phenomena are influenced by warmer ocean temperatures and have dumped above-average rainfall across much of Australia. They occur naturally but scientists have said they were being accelerated by climate change.

Australia and the Pacific are frontrunners to host the 2026 climate conference, Cop31, but Australia is being criticised by activists for failing to deliver either funding or commitments at Cop27. It has resisted calls to end support for fossil-fuel projects.

- The Times