'Only going to get worse': Clouds of mosquitoes decend as population booms in Australia

It’s one of those videos that will make your skin crawl – clouds of mosquitoes so thick, you’d likely inhale several in a single breath.

Following an extended period of heavy rain and flooding in New South Wales, the mosquito population has exploded, with a heinous amount of critters currently plaguing residents.

A video taken by farmer Nicole Fragar shows just how bad the mosquito boom is. “This video was taken after four nights of decent rainfall. The mosquitoes came out with a vengeance,” The Guardian reported her saying.

“We are told this is what is expected after all of this rain, is the floodwaters recede, we get ponds, these pools of water, the female mozzies go on a frenzy, lay their eggs,” Today reporter Sarah Stewart says in the video.

Nine News screenshot Mosquitoes seen on a farm in NSW, Australia.

“If not disturbed, 24 hours later this is what happens,” she said, pointing to Fragar’s video.

The mosquito season is expected to be the worst in 30 years, Nine News reported. But it gets worse. Not only are there more of them, they’re reportedly “double the size,” Stewart said.