Men-only club in Australia targeted with feminist message hidden in after-dinner treats

The Athenaeum Club - a men-only, exclusive private members' club in Melbourne - tells prospective members that only gentlemen of good character need apply.

Yet as some of its 1300 members have revealed, after a long and sumptuous lunch in their premises at 87 Collins Street in the heart of the city, this good character has been called into question.

Hidden in the centre of their after-dinner chocolates, messages have been found proclaiming the members, whose average age is 63, to be "anti-women", according to a letter to fellow members from Peter Brannighan, a businessman.

The club believes that rebellious staff or disaffected members in favour of lifting the ban on women are behind the messages, The Australian newspaper reported.

Brannighan's letter is said to have warned that a rebel faction in the club was seeking immediate "changes to membership criteria".

The 154-year-old club's ban on women members was challenged this year when a survey showed that slightly more than half the 700 members who responded might be cautiously in favour of welcoming women.

Men pay thousands of dollars to join the Athenaeum, which boasts that it offers total privacy in "good company" for members in reading rooms, the billiard room, one of 13 accommodation rooms or its gym.

Brannighan's letter also revealed that the mystery rebels intended to "escalate" their efforts to force the doors open to women. "The writers have threatened to go to the press again, but are otherwise silent on what escalation means," it said. "It is important that members are aware of the ongoing threats and attempts to disrupt the club," he wrote.

Brannighan declined to answer detailed questions from The Australian about the club's stance on women joining and about the alleged tampering with the after-dinner chocolates.

The club's general committee said in a statement: "Rather than comment further on matters raised in the media, it is the intention of the general committee to focus on the ongoing promotion of fellowship and positive community participation that is the tradition of the club."

