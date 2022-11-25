Australian boy bitten and dragged into swimming pool by 'naughty' three-metre python
A little boy was innocently walking around his pool in Australia’s New South Wales when "out of the blue" a python struck, biting his leg and dragging the child into the pool.
Ben Black, the father of five-year-old Beau, was watching his boys at their home in Byron Bay yesterday when the terrifying incident unfolded.
"He was swimming with his brother yesterday and out of the blue a three-metre python decided to wrap his mouth around his ankle and they both rolled into the pool," Black told Nine news radio station 3AW.
"I think the python was waiting for a victim to come along, a bird or something, and Beau was it.
"I saw a big black shadow come out of the bush and before they hit the bottom it was completely wrapped around his leg."
Beau's 76-year-old grandfather instantly jumped into the pool to save the little boy before Black was able to remove the snake from his son's leg.
"It was somewhat of an ordeal," he said.
Black said snakes are common around his home however a big python "lurking in the bushes" isn't an everyday occurrence.
Luckily, Beau is recovering well but is going to take a few days off school for the wounds to his leg to heal.
"He's an absolute trooper, once we cleaned up the blood and told him he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake, he was pretty good," Black said.
Black released the snake back into the bush after the incident, however, the creature wasn't too keen to slither off.
"He went back to the scene of the crime, the naughty thing," Black said.
