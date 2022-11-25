Scott Morrison's secret ministries 'corrosive of trust in government', report finds

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison’s decision to secretly swear himself in to five extra ministries was “corrosive of trust in government” according to a report handed down by former High Court judge Virginia Bell.

The review by Bell was ordered by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after it was revealed in August that Morrison had himself secretly sworn in to administer the departments of treasury, home affairs, health, finance, and industry, science, energy and resources during the last parliament.

Bell found the secret appointments were “apt to undermine public confidence in government” and made six recommendations to restore public trust in democracy and improve transparency and accountability.

They included legislation to require public notice of the appointment of ministers to administer departments and hold offices, the publication of acting arrangements for ministers and the publication of details of which ministers are appointed to administer departments and an outline of divisions of responsibilities where more than one minister is appointed to the same department.

READ MORE:

* Explained: The Scott Morrison secret portfolio story

* ‘Happy to join in on the joke’: Scott Morrison defends his own ministry memes

* Peter Dutton moves to distance himself from under fire Scott Morrison

* Scott Morrison’s extra ministry legal, but undermined principles of responsible government: Australia's Solicitor-General



Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison conceding defeat on election night in May 2022.

Albanese said Bell’s inquiry confirmed Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue’s advice in August that the principles of responsible government were “fundamentally undermined” because Morrison was not “responsible” to the parliament, and through the parliament to the electors, for the departments he was appointed to administer.

Donaghue found Morrison had not acted illegally but that he had “fundamentally undermined” the principles of responsible government by keeping secret his appointment to five departments.

Albanese said Morrison’s actions were “unprecedented and inexcusable”, and were emblematic of the culture of secrecy in which the previous government operated.

The majority of Morrison’s cabinet were unaware of the unusual arrangements, including former finance minister Matthias Cormann and former treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who has condemned the “extreme overreach” in the forthcoming book Bulldozed by journalist and columnist for this masthead Niki Savva.