‘I hope he died with pain’: Australia's Bondi Beast survivors speak out

Content warning: This article contains details of sexual assault that may be upsetting for some readers.

Inside a basic Randwick apartment where staff at Sydney’s Prince of Wales Hospital would sneak a few hours of rest between shifts, Jennifer was fast asleep, her nursing uniform hanging on the door in preparation for an early start on the ward.

It was 1987 and she was 32 years old. At 5am – not long before Jennifer was due to wake up – the Australian was confronted by every woman’s worst nightmare: a man standing over her, wearing a balaclava and wielding a knife.

The horrifying events of the next 10 minutes would lead to decades of emotional turmoil.

“He was very aggressive. He actually took the balaclava off and I saw his whole face,” the retired nurse, who did not want to disclose her surname, told Australia’s 60 Minutes.

“I felt that it wasn’t happening, that it was a nightmare. It was so terrifying. I could have grabbed that knife and stabbed him, but that’s not me. He got undressed and then he had sexual intercourse with me.”

Throughout the terrifying ordeal, Jennifer focused on a street light shining beyond the balcony where the attacker had entered her room. To this day, something as mundane as the flicker of a light can trigger debilitating flashbacks.

In the aftermath of the rape, Jennifer immediately went to police, which she described as an uncomfortable and invasive experience. But the forensic evidence she provided back then has helped police to solve the astonishing case of Australia’s most prolific sex offender.

60 Minutes Jennifer, a retired nurse, was attacked by the Bondi Beast.

Using a combination of old-school detective work and advanced DNA technology, a crack team from the NSW Police Force identified a La Perouse grandfather, Keith Simms, as the monster behind at least 31 sex attacks across Sydney’s eastern suburbs between 1985 and 2001.

Sixty-six-year-old Simms, who was known for years as “The Bondi Beast”, “The Centennial Park Rapist” and “The Tracksuit Rapist”, took his secrets to the grave. The father of three who’d lived under the facade of a devoted family man died of kidney disease in February 2022, seven months before police solved the case.

A few weeks after that breakthrough, detectives from Strike Force Doreen phoned Jennifer, who is now in her 60s, and delivered three words she had waited half her life to hear: “We’ve found him.”

“I burst into tears, it was just so emotional,” Jennifer recalled of the phone conversation. “And then [the police] said he was dead. I said to them, ‘I hope he died with pain’, because he really deserved it.”

Like Jennifer, Linda had spent decades wondering if police would ever catch the predator who attacked her in Coogee in 1994. But when a detective phoned her out of the blue in October, she sensed she was about to get some answers.

“I was at work and there was a message on my phone from a detective whom I hadn’t spoken to before and I just, I just knew it was about this case,” Linda said in an interview.

“So … I called her, and she told me that they had identified him and I just said to her, ‘I knew you were going to tell me that.’

“And from that point on it was a little bit of a rollercoaster because my initial reaction was, yes, he’s going to be convicted finally. Then she told me he had passed away and I was devastated. And then half an hour later, on reflection, I was relieved that I didn’t have to go to court.”

60 Minutes Linda, who was also attacked by Keith Simms.

Linda was 24 when she was attacked on her way home from a night out at the Coogee Bay Hotel.

“He ran up to me, he put the knife up to my face and he basically said: ‘You’re going to do what I tell you to do.’

“So I said OK, that I would. He told me to sit down, so I sat down. He still had the knife up at my face at that point, so I tried to stall him. I tried to ask him what he was doing or if he had been following me – a whole range of questions just to try and stall him to try and buy myself that little bit of time to see if I could get out of the situation.

“But he was very aggressive and that angered him. So I got to the point where I realised that my only option was to try and survive this attack in whatever way I could.”

An opportunistic offender, Simms targeted women exercising in public places including Centennial Park and the picturesque Bondi to Coogee coastal track. On other occasions, women were violated as they slept in their homes.

60 Minutes The string of rapes terrified the eastern suburbs of Sydney between 1985 and 2001, when the attacks suddenly stopped.

The victims ranged in age from 13 to 55 and did not fit a consistent profile. However, Detective Acting Inspector Shelley Johns from Strike Force Doreen said there were striking similarities across all 31 reported incidents.

“There were many similarities. There were the offences that were committed in people’s homes in the middle of the night. And in nearly all cases where a house was broken into, it was in the same circumstances,” she said.

“And then on the other hand, there were the women who were out and about doing their normal daily activities – jogging, walking, exercising – and all of a sudden have been grabbed by this man from behind, dragged into some bushes or a secluded area and sexually assaulted.”

Linda paid close attention to the eyes behind the balaclava, and when it was all over ran to a nearby hotel where she phoned police to report the attack. But the next few hours would only compound her distress.

“I was traumatised, I felt sick, I was tired, I hadn’t slept all night. And by the time it was all over, I had to take detectives to the location where it happened. By that time, it was 10am the next morning. Little things like having a fresh change of clothes would have been great. I had to wear a hospital gown and have no shoes for hours afterwards. And that just made me feel humiliated.”

Nearly three decades on from the attack, Linda still finds it difficult to share the disturbing details of the worst 24 hours of her life but hopes this forensic breakthrough gives other sexual assault survivors the strength to come forward to police.

“I understand how difficult it is for anybody to talk about this kind of offence because you feel so degraded … but I’d love to encourage everybody who’s been sexually assaulted, women or men, to come forward and report it because, as in this case, I can see where it leads. But then I can also understand why people are so reluctant to do it.”

While the extraordinary breakthrough has brought some relief to victims and satisfaction to detectives, Simms’ death has left countless questions unanswered: Why did he do it? And how did this father of three and husband of 44 years maintain his double life for so long?

At his funeral, held at St Andrew’s Catholic Church in Malabar on March 4, Simms was described as a kind-hearted “hero” and a father figure who loved playing football, partying and supporting the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Linda said she has “all the sympathy in the world” for Simms’ family, who are believed to be in a state of turmoil.

However, she is determined to ensure he pays a price for the pain he inflicted on her and dozens others.

“He lived some kind of a dual existence, where he was one person for some people but then to a lot of other people he terrorised them, and he had no remorse over doing it,” she said.

“This is his legacy: he is just a rapist. That is what he is and that is how he will be remembered. So I feel there is some justice in that. He deserves to be named and he deserves for people to remember that this is what he was.”

Sexual violence: where to get help