It took Victoria nine years to find out why her sister died. The answer could save her life

Genetic testing is giving answers to grieving families about why their young loved ones died inexplicably of cardiac arrests, and offering a life-saving early warning that their own hearts, and the hearts of their children, are also at risk of short-circuiting.

Researchers at the Centenary Institute at the University of Sydney performed genetic testing on 91 sudden cardiac death victims and found almost one in four (20 people) had some sort of rare genetic mutation that caused their death. Their average age was 25.

But 70% of these cases (14 people) had mutations in genes specifically linked to cardiomyopathy – a disease of the heart muscle that can cause fatal rhythms – the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found.

Doctors would expect cardiomyopathy to leave telltale signs, but the hearts of the victims were physically normal during autopsy, lead author Dr Julie Isbister at The Centenary Institute’s Agnes Ginges Centre for Molecular Cardiology said.

“We would usually expect that patients with cardiomyopathy would have thickening or enlargement of the heart at autopsy, but we didn’t see that,” Isbister said.

“These deadly heart rhythms in these conditions were happening before any changes to the heart muscle could be detected.”

The type of genetic testing that picks up variants linked to cardiomyopathy is not routinely done for unexplained cardiac deaths, so families of these victims would have never known what killed their loved ones or their own potential risk of suffering fatal cardiac episodes themselves.

JAMES ALCOCK/Sydney Morning Herald Steve Bridle and his wife Victoria Parkes.

The researchers screened all close relatives of victims with the cardiac disease-causing variants and found 43% also had the variants.

“One of the biggest things is being able to tell a family member that they don’t carry the variant that killed their loved one and providing that reassurance … it’s the best news you can give someone,” Isbister said.

“For those who do carry the variant it means we can monitor them more closely … We can keep an eye on their heart with electrocardiogram or echocardiogram (a type of ultrasound) or cardiac MRI.”

These patients can make necessary lifestyle changes, such as avoiding rigorous exercise for people with one particular cardiomyopathy-linked variant, or getting a defibrillator, Isbister said.

Victoria Parkes and her husband Steve Bridle are all too familiar with the lingering threat of concealed cardiomyopathy.

Sydney Morning Herald Victoria Parkes and her sister, Claudia, who died at 25 of concealed cardiomyopathy.

Parkes’ older sister Claudia was 25 when she died suddenly in 2002. Her autopsy did not uncover the cause of death, and it would take nine years to first find cardiologist Dr Chris Semsarian (the lead author of the study) and then test Claudia’s tissue one gene at a time to discover she had a genetic variant linked to concealed cardiomyopathy called ACTN2.

Parkes also carried the gene variant. Her daughter, Claudia (named after her aunt) did not carry the variant, but soon after her son Zac was born he tested positive for ACTN2 and was put on beta blockers – medication that reduces blood pressure.

In 2017, Bridle’s sister, Kathryn, suddenly died. She was just 30.

Genetic testing found Kathryn and Bridle both had the concealed cardiomyopathy gene variant called Filamin C.

“I thought ‘this is completely unbelievable’,” Parkes said. “We had to test the kids again to see if they possibly had Steve’s heart gene, and amazingly, Claudia didn’t have it.”

“Zac is almost a ticking time bomb in a way. There’s a very strong chance he could die. It’s a very scary thing. When he was very young, if he had not gotten up in the morning I’d go into his room to make sure he was still alive. That is always in the back of my head,” she said.

“But because we know about it, we can monitor Zac really closely,” she said.

Sydney Morning Herald Victoria Parkes and Steve Bridleâs children Claudia and Zac.

Zac, now 7, has a portable defibrillator at home and in his classroom, and as soon as he turns 11 he will get an implantable defibrillator.

Parkes’ own defibrillator saved her life when she had a cardiac arrest in her sleep. It shocked her six times to restart her heart.

Semsarian, cardiologist and head of the Agnes Ginges Centre for Molecular Cardiology, said the study findings have already led to a change in best practice guidelines globally, where roughly 40% of sudden deaths are unexplained in the young.

“Now when a young person dies suddenly we don’t only look at the electrical rhythm genes, we look at the cardiomyopathy genes, which is going to impact so many families around the world,” Semsarian said.

Professor Jamie Vandenberg, head of the cardiac electrophysiology laboratory at the Victor Chang Institute, said the findings absolutely supported a change in guidelines to screen anyone with unexplained cardiac death for cardiomyopathy and screen any relatives of positive cases.

“The state of genetic testing now means that if you are going to do any genetic testing it’s no more expensive to test for the whole lot,” he said.