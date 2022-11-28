Former PM Scott Morrison to be censured by Australia's parliament

Australia's former prime minister Scott Morrison will face a censure motion in parliament after he secretly appointed himself to ministerial roles during his term of government.

Australia’s Federal parliament will take the extraordinary step of censuring former prime minister Scott Morrison over his decision to secretly swear himself into five additional portfolios.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the censure motion and legal changes to prevent a repeat occurrence after cabinet met in Canberra on Monday.

“We will introduce legislation later this week to make sure that this can never, ever happen again,” Albanese said.

“And this week, as well, the House will be moving a censure motion in the member for Cook as a result of the findings of Virginia Bell and the inquiry, which found that the actions of the former prime minister fundamentally undermined the principles of responsible government.”

“The former prime minister wasn’t responsible to the parliament – and through the parliament to the electors – to the departments that he was appointed to administer. And that had [the] real consequence of acting to undermine public confidence in government and were corrosive of trust in government.”

The censure motion was considered by cabinet on Monday morning after five Labor MPs demanded Morrison be censured for his actions after the release of former High Court judge Virginia Bell’s scathing inquiry into the secret ministries saga.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Scott Morrison should apologise to the Australian people.

Manager of opposition business Paul Fletcher indicated the opposition is likely to back legislation recommended by the Bell inquiry, but said the Coalition would not be supporting the censure motion, labelling it a “political stunt” in an interview on Australia’s Sky News.

Fletcher said it was very unusual for a censure motion to be brought against a backbencher, as they were typically used to hold a minister to account in the parliament.

“It’s not to be used as some kind of political payback exercise ... the solicitor-general’s report or advice, which came out a couple of months ago, found that there was no unconstitutionality, no illegality. Former high court justice Virginia Bell was asked to produce a report, that found similar things. It didn’t find a breach of the constitution or illegality,” he said.

“The issue of the relationship between the then-prime minister and his then-ministers, that’s a matter for the prime minister and each of those ministers.”

Albanese has said that Morrison should apologise to the Australian people, not just his parliamentary colleagues.

The censure motion is expected to succeed because Labor has a majority in the house. It would formally condemn the behaviour of Morrison, but there would be no further sanction levelled.

