New genetics research into severe Covid-19 could lead to treatment breakthrough

Australian scientists have discovered a key genetic marker that appears to have a strong connection to whether someone will develop severe Covid-19, suggesting a new target for screening and treatment of the disease.

An analysis of thousands of human genomes by researchers from the Queensland University of Technology discovered that one marker in particular was linked to a high likelihood of a person getting a severe case of Covid.

That marker is linked to people having high levels of triglyceride in their system – a type of fat associated with cardiovascular disease.

QUT Professor Dale Nyholt said the link appeared so strong that they were prepared to say the triglyceride levels were directly causing the severe symptoms in Covid patients.

“Triglyceride levels appear to have a causal relationship with Covid-19,” he said.

“When you use these large genetic data sets associated with the risk for Covid-19 and metabolite levels you’re taking away all the extraneous factors like diet which could also affect those metabolite levels.”

He explained that high triglyceride levels do not cause Covid-19 themselves, but appear to greatly exacerbate the symptoms for patients who come down with the disease.

“If a virus can get into a cell, it uses the energy from that cell to replicate, and so the more energy that’s available allows the virus to replicate more,” he said.

JUSTIN MCMANUS/Sydney Morning Herald QUT researchers say high triglyceride levels are directly linked to patients developing severe Covid-19.

Fortunately, because they are associated with cardiovascular disease, there is already a drug type to treat high triglyceride levels – statins.

Research team member Ph.D. candidate Hamzeh Mesrian Tanha said they found Covid-19 patients who were treated with statins had fewer deaths compared to those who did not receive that treatment.

“However, retrospective studies have produced conflicting results on the protective effect of the prior use of statins,” he said.

“This could be partially explained by the presence of other medical conditions in statin users.

KATE GERAGHTRY/Sydney Morning Herald A Covid-19 patient receives treatment in ICU.

“Therefore, our results provide important clarity and support targeted reduction of triglycerides to help prevent severe Covid-19.”

The research is part of a wider effort by clinicians and researchers to better understand Covid-19, so severe cases can be prevented, easing pressure on health systems as Covid-19 waves cause an influx of patients.

The research used a Covid-19 genome-wide association study with 5101 patients with severe Covid-19, compared with a control group of 1.3 million individuals.

It found 71 analytes with genetic links to severe Covid-19, and of those there were six which had shared influence with severe Covid-19 at the genome, gene, and individual patient levels.

Of those six, only triglycerides showed causality at a proportion of 0.82, which means that 82% of the genetic components of triglycerides are causal for severe Covid-19 disease.

“It’s a much more robust approach to look for a relationship between risk for a disease like Covid-19 and these common blood analytes,” Nyholt said.

“Using statins won’t stop you from getting Covid-19, but reducing your triglyceride levels will reduce your likelihood of developing severe Covid-19.”