Watch: CCTV captures lions escaping from Sydney zoo

E﻿xactly how five lions escaped from their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia is now a little clearer after CCTV of the event was released.

New vision shows the four cubs – Luzuko, Zuri, Khari and Malika – and adult male Ato investigating at the edge of the fence ﻿on the morning of Wednesday, November 2.

One was able to squeeze under the fence and was then followed by the others, with Ato bringing up the rear.

The zoo said the group “calmly investigated” and stayed “within metres” of their enclosure before trying to get back in.

Taronga Zoo Taronga Zoo has released CCTV footage of lions escaping their enclosure.

﻿Lioness Maya and the zookeepers then started calling for them, and the lions tried to squeeze back under the fence.

Luzuko was the first to do so, and he was followed shortly after by female cub Zuri and male cub Khari.

Female cub Malika was tranquilised by the zoo’s emergency response team and later taken back to the dens.

Ato was the last to re-enter the enclosure.

Taronga Zoo said its review into the great escape is ongoing, “and an independent, specialist forensic engineer is still conducting detailed investigations on the failure and the complex mesh fencing system”.

Nine The scene at Taronga Zoo after the lions escaped.

The lions will remain in an outdoor, back-of-house habitat pending findings of the review, and are unlikely to be back in their main exhibit before Christmas.

On the day of the escape guests staying at the zoo in tents as part of the “Roar and Snore” experience were told to “run” when it emerged the animals were on the run.

“They came running into the tent area saying, ‘This is a code one, get out of your tent and run, come now and leave your belongings,’” Magnus Perri said on the day.

“We had to run about 50 to 70 metres before they opened the door, everyone got in, they counted us and they locked the door and we stayed inside the building.”

