Aussie man bitten by crocodile hits pub just hours later

A man has been bitten on the leg by a saltwater crocodile near a popular remote campsite in Western Australia.

Kyle Hutchinson had been walking with friends in the area of Kimberley when he faced the predator.

He was left with six deep gashes near his knee, which he says was from a 1.5-metre saltwater crocodile.

9 News/ Supplied Kyle Hutchinson was bitten by a crocodile while out for a walk with mates, and left with six gashes in his leg.

He was walking with friends near Buttons Crossing - north of Kununurra close to the Northern Territory border and eight hours south-west of Darwin - when he stepped in a deep puddle and felt a searing pain.

A car boot was turned into a makeshift hospital bed while onlookers performed first aid.

Hutchison was rushed to Kununurra District Hospital. Doctors were amazed all of the gashes missed tendons and vital arteries.

Just two hours after his ordeal, the Kimberley local made his way to the pub with friends.

The Department of Parks and Wildlife is investigating and encourages all attacks to be reported.

