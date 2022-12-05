Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese contracts Covid for a second time

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tested positive for Covid-19 and gone into isolation at Kirribilli House, the prime minister’s official residence in Sydney, New South Wales.

“This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for Covid-19,” Albanese said on Monday.

“I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well.”

It is the second time Albanese has contracted the virus. He was forced to isolate for a week after a positive test result during the country’s election campaign in April.