Tributes flow for Australian family killed in Florida light plane crash

An Australian family has been identified as the victims of a light plane crash off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

Queensland father Christian Kath, 42, was piloting the plane when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. His wife Misty Kath, 43, and their elder daughter Lily, 12, were on board as passengers. All three died.

The family are survived by Lily’s sister, 10-year-old Harper, who was not on the flight.

Police have recovered Lily’s body, which was found inside the aircraft, while her mother’s body was found in the Gulf. The search for Christian’s body has been unsuccessful and has been called off.

The family were living in St Petersburg in Florida after moving from Gympie in Queensland.

The police department in Venice, Florida, said the aircraft was being taken to Jacksonville where the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the cause of the crash.

Just after 3am AEDT on Thursday, the Venice Police Department announced they would suspend the search for Christian’s body.

Screengrab/Nine News Christian Kath, 42, his wife Misty, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12, all died in the crash. Another daughter, aged 10, was not on the flight.

“After consultation with the US Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time,” a statement from the department said.

“The possible parameters of the search area exceed over 2000 square nautical miles. Family members have been notified.”

In March, Christian celebrated his first solo flight through a social media post.

“Started my lessons in late December and am about halfway though [sic] my private pilot license now,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Thanks for putting up with my early morning lessons and late-night studying Misty Kath; it will all feel worthwhile when we can fly to the Keys for a weekend away with Lily and Harper soon.”

Venice Police Department The light plane was found off the coast of Florida.

Speaking to 2GB radio’s Ben Fordham, family friend Caleb McGuire said colleagues of Christian were pulling out “all the stops” to ensure the couple’s younger daughter travelled safely back to Australia as soon as possible to be with her grandparents.

The 10-year-old had been at a sleepover while the rest of her family took the fatal flight.

“I’ve been speaking to so many people over the last few days ... the company Chris works for were [pulling] out all stops [to ensure] his youngest was absolutely taken care of it,” he said.

McGuire said Christian had planned to move back to Australia soon.

“He wanted to come back and get his kids back into the school system ... and be brought up as Australians,” he said.

“He was such a proud Queenslander; he wanted to bring his kids to Queensland and bring them up in that culture and nurturing environment.”

A former colleague of Christian, Stuart French, expressed his condolences to the family’s loved ones.

“Chris was one of the good guys,” he wrote on social media.

“I will miss you Christian. I was looking forward to you returning to Australia, but now that will never happen. Rest in peace buddy. You will be missed.”