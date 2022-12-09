Women joked, sang on drive to Belanglo with stabbed woman in boot, court told

Two young women joked, sang rap songs, complained about traffic and called another driver a “mutt” in a series of videos filmed as they drove towards Belanglo State Forest while a woman they had stabbed was trapped in the boot of the car.

The vision was played to Campbelltown District Court on Thursday during a sentencing hearing for Latia Henderson, 20, and Kayley Ketley, 26, who each pleaded guilty to multiple charges over stabbing Nisha Phillips in February 2021 and detaining her in the boot of her own car.

Phillips remained trapped in the Holden sedan for five hours, bleeding from wounds to her arms and legs, until she managed to wave her hand through a broken tail light and attract the attention of other motorists and police.

Police rescued her when they pulled the car over on the Hume Highway near Berrima, several kilometres from the turn-off to Belanglo.

FACEBOOK Latia Henderson and Kayley Ketley were charged over the alleged kidnapping.

On Thursday, DPP solicitor Joel Diggins played a series of short clips that showed the women driving down the highway singing along to Chris Brown, Tyga, Mistah Mez and G-Eazy.

“Look at the f...ing traffic, bro, for 20 k’s down the highway,” Henderson said in one clip. “It’s f...ing bullshit and I’ve got this dumb slut up my a... and she’s a f...ing deadset mutt.”

Diggins said Phillips was forced into the vehicle at knifepoint at around 7am and rescued at about midday, not because her captors had a crisis of conscience but because police intervened.

He said Belanglo had been entered into the GPS, which could be seen in the videos, and it was clearly a serious thing for the women to drive over a distance with an injured person while “making threats to kill”.

Giving evidence, Henderson said she was “absolutely disgusted” with what she had done to Phillips, and felt remorseful because she “didn’t deserve that”. She said she was “very drug-affected” at the time and had not been thinking of the consequences of her actions, but that was not an excuse.

NSW POLICE Nisha Phillips raised the alarm by waving through a hole created by a missing tail light.

Henderson detailed a series of violent and traumatic experiences that shaped her life, including being held in a padlocked room by her ex-partner for 12 hours and being choked until she lost control of her bladder, and the death of her three-year-old sister who was killed when a tombstone fell on her.

She said she had been abstinent from drugs for seven months while in custody, but resumed using drugs after her ex-partner attacked her.

Asked by Diggins when she had last used drugs, Henderson admitted she had used P on Wednesday. Judge Jennifer English asked how she procured ice when her bail conditions meant she was on house arrest.

“People bring it to me,” Henderson responded.

Diggins said Henderson had claimed to be scared of Ketley, feeling pressured to play along so she didn’t become a victim herself. He referred to the videos where Henderson was “singing along and joking”.

“I’m going to suggest to you that’s not someone who’s under some sort of pressure to do that; you knew what was happening and you were a willing participant,” Diggins said.

“Yeah, I guess,” Henderson said.

“She didn’t put the knife in your hand and force you to stab the victim, did she?” Diggins said.

“No,” Henderson responded.

A barrister for Ketley said her client had also experienced trauma and disadvantage, and her deprived upbringing should be taken into account when she is sentenced. She said her client had expressed genuine remorse in a note to the court and to relatives.

Both women pleaded guilty to the charges against them, with Ketley pleading to kidnapping in company with intent to commit a serious indictable offence occasioning actual bodily harm, reckless wounding, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and taking and driving a conveyance without consent of the owner.

Henderson pleaded guilty to kidnapping in company with intent to commit a serious indictable offence occasioning actual bodily harm, taking and driving a conveyance without consent of the owner, and driving a vehicle when never licensed.

Judge English revoked Henderson’s bail at the end of Thursday’s hearing, and Henderson blew a kiss to her supporters in the public gallery before being led away by corrective services.

The women will be sentenced on December 14.