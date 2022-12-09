Turtle fights off three-metre tiger shark in enthralling battle

Spectacular drone video has captured a tenacious turtle fighting off an attack from a tiger shark.

The footage was shot by professional drone operator Jack Garnett while he was on holiday in Western Australia.

The nearly-two minute video shows a loggerhead turtle going toe to toe with a three-metre shark in what appeared to be a complete mismatch based on size and strength.

In the video, the shark circles the turtle multiple times and at various stages nearly manages to grab hold of the courages reptile.

Screenshot / Supplied The amazing video shows a David vs Goliath battle between turtle and shark.

However, the turtle puts up a spectacular fight, swimming frantically while using its shell to avoid being eaten.

In the end, the turtle is too smart for the shark and manages to fight another day after biting the shark’s tail causing it to swim away.