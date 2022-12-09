Mystery surrounds body found hidden in Australian basement

Mystery surrounds a body that a group of cleaners found wrapped in plastic and hidden in the basement of a unit block in Brisbane, Australia.

Police have only been able to work﻿ out that the body belonged to a woman since it was found at ﻿a unit complex in Alderley, a suburb 7km north-west of Brisbane’s CBD, on Wednesday morning.

The body was found wrapped in plastic and covered in dirt, clothes and bedding and hidden in a void behind a Besser block wall.

The cause of the woman’s death is yet to be determined.

9News Human remains were discovered under a unit block in Alderley, Brisbane.

A post-mortem continued on Friday and police are still examining the basement.

Police said on Wednesday they believed she had been killed several months ago and left in the building since.

Detectives are combing through missing person reports, while forensic samples taken from the basement have been sent for urgent testing, including fingerprint analysis from a number of items located.

