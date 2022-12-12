Children injured after fireworks land in crowd at Sydney Christmas Carols event

Two children have been injured after fireworks landed in the crowd at a Christmas Carols event in Sydney's north.

Around 9.30pm on Sunday (local time) Christmas celebrations at Allambie Heights Oval in Sydney's Northern Beaches turned to chaos when the fireworks turned into the watching crowd.

Two children were taken to hospital and several others were treated by paramedics.

Videos from the﻿ scene show screams coming from the crowds of families shortly after the fireworks display began.

Nine Two children were taken to hospital after the fireworks fell on the crowd.

An 11-year-old boy ﻿suffered a chest injury and was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, while an eight-year-old girl was taken to hospital for a wrist injury.

It Is unclear exactly why the fireworks landed in the crowds, with speculation wind could have pushed the fireworks in the wrong direction.

Nine Police are investigating how fireworks came to land on spectators.

Police are guarding the scene at the oval this morning ahead of criminal investigators arriving on scene.

This story was originally published on Nine.com.au and is republished with permission.