T﻿housands of frogs have set up camp in a Australian swimming pool after recent heavy rain and flooding in New South Wales.

The amphibians moved in nearly three weeks after the floods hit near Wagga Wagga and the owners are struggling to evict them.

It seems the frogs have set up a breeding ground in the pool as they continue to multiply.﻿

In November, floodwaters peaked at 9.72 metres on the Murrumbidgee River and caused major flooding in the town for the first time in a decade.﻿

READ MORE:

* Drier, hotter, wetter: Australia’s weather is going to get even worse

* Clouds of mosquitoes descend as population booms in Australia

* From bushfires to floods, firefighter heads back to help in Australia

* Australia flood crisis: 'Wall of water' devastates New South Wales towns



The floodwaters saw many creatures displaced and sent into homes, including snakes and spiders - and now frogs.﻿

Roy Hamilton and his wife spend every morning scooping up thousands of the creatures and taking them to a nearby creek, but the frogs keep coming back.

"Just wondering if anyone else is having any frog issues﻿ in their pools since the floods," Hamilton said.

Roy Hamilton/Nine Thousands of frogs are breeding in a swimming pool near Wagga Wagga.

"Think I'll swim in the creek this morning."﻿

The pair haven't been driven hopping mad just yet but are looking for suggestions on how to get rid of the infestation and regain control of their pool ahead of summer.﻿

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.