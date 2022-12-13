Shooting suspects at large after three killed in Brisbane, Australia

Two police officers and a bystander died on Monday night after they were fired upon at a remote property in Brisbane.

Police said they attended a property at Wains Road in Wieambilla, about three hours west of Brisbane, at 4pm on Monday and were forced to impose a vast exclusion zone as the deadly incident unfolded.

A manhunt for the offenders continued well into the night, as senior police and politicians conveyed the gravity of the situation to the public.

It is believed three or four police initially attended the property, acting on a New South Wales report of a missing person, when they were fired upon. Sources likened the scene to an ambush.

Two officers and a member of the public – believed to be a neighbour, responding to a fire at the property – were fatally wounded in a volley of gunfire and another officer was wounded.

It is understood a female officer, in her first year and only a few weeks out of the police academy, managed to flee the scene and help raise the alarm.

Special emergency response officers were searching for the offenders, who were believed to be heavily armed and possibly wearing camouflage.

At 9.40pm local time, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed the three deaths, but would not provide further details because the offenders had yet to be taken into custody.

“Tragically, this is the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times,” Carroll said.

“Those officers paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our community safe. I know the days and weeks ahead will be particularly difficult for families and the police family.”

Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 12, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described “terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty”.

“My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you,” Albanese wrote on Twitter.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said the incident was a terrible tragedy.

Queensland Police/Supplied The exclusion zone in west Brisbane, Australia.

Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton, a former Queensland police officer, said it was “deeply distressing news” about “those police who have been murdered”.

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan used the late night press conference to offer a prayer for all those involved.

Police declared an emergency situation at about 6.15pm, attempting to contain the offenders in a cordon.

This evening two of our officers lost their lives in the line of duty while protecting their community.



Our thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues at this devastating time.



With Honour They Served. — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 12, 2022

Wains Road was closed, with the zone including the area between Chinchilla Tara Road, Wieambilla Road, Bennetts School Road, and Mary Street.

“Residents within the declared areas must remain indoors until further notice, and motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area,” police said.

The sparsely populated area is home to several large properties and gas fields. It lies between the regional centre of Chinchilla, population 7068, and Tara to the southwest.