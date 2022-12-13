Six dead, including two police officers, in shooting and siege at Queensland property

Police near the scene of a fatal shooting at Wieambilla in Queensland.

Six people, including two police officers, have been shot dead at a Queensland property.

Four police officers were initially shot at while visiting the property at Wieambilla, about 300km west of Brisbane, in relation to a reported missing person from NSW on Monday afternoon.

Two of the officers died at the scene and a third person was also killed. A third officer suffered a bullet graze and was taken to hospital and a fourth officer managed to escape.

Police confirmed about 2am local time that a further two men and a woman had later been killed in a confrontation with more officers shortly after 10.30pm.

There had been a siege and specialist officers and PolAir had been involved, police said.

The ages and identities of the two men and woman are not yet known.

The third person who died at the initial scene is believed to be an innocent neighbour.

'This was a pure execution'﻿

The initial scene that confronted the four police officers was likened to an ambush, sources told the Brisbane Times, with some reports suggesting the offenders were heavily armed and possibly wearing camouflage.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said the two officers killed had been executed and it was "a miracle" the other two had survived.

"This was a pure execution," he said.

"Our two colleagues we lost yesterday, they had no chance, it happened that quickly.

"They were executed by these remorseless, ruthless killers, (who) showed no respect or any feelings for anyone at all.

"They murdered two of our colleagues and tried to murder many other police tonight and this just doesn't make sense."

Leavers said he'd spoken with the father of one of the slain officers "and he's doing it really tough, as you'd expect".

Nine Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Police Minister Mark Ryan confirmed the deaths.

"The remorseless, the ruthless nature of these people is just unheard of," Leavers said.

"Even people who may not like police at times, they don't wish this upon police. The behaviour of these murderers tonight is absolutely unacceptable and I think all Queenslanders and all Australians will stand with us and say this is absolutely unacceptable, this should never have happened and two lives have been cut way too short."

Queensland Police declared an emergency situation just after 6pm AEST.

The emergency declaration remained in place this morning.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the tragedy was "the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times".

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm the deaths of three people, including two officers, during an incident in the Western Downs late this afternoon," Carroll said at a press conference late on Monday night.

"While we are yet to learn the full extent of what has occurred today, we do know this event is extraordinarily distressing on many levels," Carrol said.

"It is devastating news and I know that it will deeply be felt across Queensland."﻿

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the entire state would be in "shock and sadness".

"I extend my deepest respects to their families and to the Queensland Police Service family as a whole," Palaszczuk said.

"Our police risk their lives every day to keep us safe. I know Queensland joins with me in expressing our shock and sadness."

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Queensland Police Service "has lost two heroes".

"This is a tragedy on so many levels and the thoughts of all of us are with the police family tonight," Ryan said.

"This is a traumatic, confronting and devastating event for our community.

"I express my sincere condolences to their family, friends and colleagues and the entire police family.

"These officers served with honour and we will always remember their sacrifice in service of our community."

Prime minister leads tributes﻿

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the slain officers.

"Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

"My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you."

Federal Liberal Party leader and former Queensland police officer Peter Dutton said the news was "deeply distressing".

"Police officers face danger every day to keep us from it," he said.

Queensland Police will provide another update on Tuesday morning, Carroll said.﻿

Wains Road was closed and an exclusion zone put in place encompassing the area between Chinchilla Tara Road, Wieambilla Road, Bennetts School Road and Mary Street.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and nearby residents asked to stay inside.

Wiembilla is a remote locality with a population of 93 people, according to the 2016 census.﻿ The closest rural towns are Chinchilla and Condamine. Dalby, the regional hub of the Western Downs, is just over an hour away by road.

This story was originally published on Nine.com.au and is republished with permission.