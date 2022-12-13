Three killed in Australian shooting incident, including two police officers

Two police officers and a bystander died on Monday night after they were fired upon at a remote property in Brisbane.

Police said they attended a property at Wieambilla, about three hours west of Brisbane, at 4pm on Monday and were forced to impose a vast exclusion zone as the deadly incident unfolded.

It is believed three or four police initially attended the property at Wains Road, acting on a New South Wales report of a missing person, when they were fired upon.

Two officers and a member of the public died at the scene and another officer was injured.

It is understood a female officer, in her first year and only a few weeks out of the police academy, managed to flee the scene and help raise the alarm.

Special emergency response officers were searching for the offenders, who were believed to be heavily armed and possibly wearing camouflage. The manhunt continued well into the night.

At 9.40pm local time, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed the three deaths, but would not provide further details because the offenders had yet to be taken into custody.

“Tragically, this is the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times,” Carroll said. “Those officers paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our community safe.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described “terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty”.

“My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you,” Albanese wrote on Twitter.

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said it was a “terribly sad tragedy for the community”.

Police declared an emergency situation at about 6.15pm, attempting to contain the offenders in a cordon.

Wains Road was closed, with the zone including the area between Chinchilla Tara Road, Wieambilla Road, Bennetts School Road, and Mary Street.

“Residents within the declared areas must remain indoors until further notice, and motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area,” police said.

The sparsely populated area is home to several large properties and gas fields. It lies between the regional centre of Chinchilla, population 7068, and Tara to the southwest.

New South Wales police had earlier declined to comment on the report of a missing person.

More to come.