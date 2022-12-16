How these tiny Jurassic teeth are rewriting history

The tiny teeth of shrew-like Jurassic mammals and a fossilised jawbone dug up from an Victorian beach after a two-decade fossil hunt have placed Australia at the centre of mammalian evolution in a bold new theory proposed by scientists.

Researchers including Professor Tim Flannery argue their analysis of fossilised teeth and jawbones found in South America, India, Madagascar and Australia shows that ancient ancestors of modern mammals - including humans - first evolved in the Southern Hemisphere before spreading northward to Asia and beyond.

The theory upends the centuries-old belief that mammals arose in the north.

Flannery said prehistoric mammal molars found in Argentina predated mammal fossils in the Northern Hemisphere by 50 million years and described the new analysis, published in Alcheringa last month, as “the most important piece of palaeontological research, from a global perspective, that I’ve ever published”. Similar molars were found in Australia.

READ MORE:

* Colourful opal fossils point to a diverse group of giant dinosaurs that shared Australia’s terrain

* Meet the giant wombat relative that scratched out a living in Australia 25 million years ago

* Bones found in an island cave may be a new human species - homo luzonensis

* Fossils show worldwide catastrophe on the day the dinosaurs died



“This is really quite stunning,” Professor Kris Helgen, the paper’s co-author and chief scientist of the Australian Museum, said. “What we think [this pattern] is showing us is that all the mammals that we have in the world today trace their origin back to the southern continents, and in particular to Australia. So it becomes this remarkable Australian story.”

The teeth at the centre of the story - known as tribosphenic molars - have a tell-tale rounded peak. They come as an interlocking pair: the top tooth pointed downward like a spear, the bottom tooth cupped like a bowl. Like a mortar and pestle, they allow animals to both cut and grind their plant diet.

Tribosphenic molars are a key reason for mammals’ success because they suddenly allowed them to eat a much wider variety of food. They are the ancestor to all the shapes of teeth in your mouth.

The molars were first found in fossils in Europe and North America. The fossil record there was patchy, but scientists glossed over this - the teeth were there, so mammals must have evolved in North America and spread to conquer the world.

JAMES ALCOCK/Australian Museum The tiny tribosphenic molars on the jaw of an early mammal at the Australian Museum.

But in 1997 fossil hunter Dr Thomas Rich (a co-author of the new research) announced to the world he had found a tribosphenic molar in an Australian animal, in a tiny fragment of jawbone dug from a beach at Inverloch. This tooth was perhaps 100 million years, the same age as the fossils found in North America.

More and more of these teeth turned up in India, Madagascar, two more finds at the beach in Inverloch, and - crucially - Argentina, where a tooth was dug up that was 50 million years older than anything anyone else had ever seen.

Laid out on a map, these teeth seem to show up in places and times that made little sense. But rewind the map 100 million years ago, and Australia was joined with Africa and India in a supercontinent called Gondwana.

This map reveals an obvious origin story, the scientists argue. The tooth found in Argentina is the ancestor. The mammals then spread to Australia - leaving fossils in Inverloch - and then from Australia to the rest of the world.

James Alcock/Australian museum Research co-authors Professor Kris Helgen (left) and Professor Tim Flannery with examples of modern mammal skulls at the Australian Museum.

But other experts in the field remain sceptical. “Extraordinary claims, such as this one, require extraordinary evidence,” said Professor Gavin Prideaux, who studies mammal evolution at Flinders University. “I think they come up a bit short.”

Flannery’s paper was based on “the tiniest, shittiest little shards” of fossilised teeth, he said. They could be proof of mammals’ evolution in Australia or they could simply show that tribosphenic molar teeth evolved independently in several places at similar times, a common phenomenon known as convergent evolution, he said. “The jury is still out.”

Helgen said he expected controversy from other experts.

“We will see some argument from scientists who’ve made their careers on documenting patterns of mammal evolution in Asia and other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, trying to push back. But we welcome that.”

Helgen added the research, conducted in conjunction with experts from the Australian Museum, Museums Victoria and the Smithsonian, was important because it’s part of our own evolutionary story.

“It might seem a bit obscure to go back hundreds of millions of years ago, and we’ve got these shrew-like ancestors, but ultimately, it is the story of how some of the world’s most important animals and, ultimately, humanity itself came to be.”