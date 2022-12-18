A stranger gave Tomek Koman a free yacht, but there was a catch

Tomek Koman stands on the deck of the Waterbird at the Hobsons Bay Yacht Club in Williamstown, Melbourne, gazing out at Port Phillip Bay, the calm water lapping at his vessel’s 11-metre steel hull.

With his beard and wiry frame, Koman gives the impression of an old salt. But aside from some sailing as a deckhand, he had never helmed his own yacht.

A scrappy performance artist who made a career of turning junk into theatre sets, Koman thought such a life was beyond his means. So when he heard about Waterbird, and the asking price of zero dollars, he jumped at the opportunity.

“I don’t know if I would ever manage to get a boat without going through all this hell,” the softly-spoken Koman says, his accent still hinting at his Polish homeland, whose communist government he escaped 40 years ago.

Koman, 70, admits that he was so infatuated with Waterbird that he ignored the red flags. But he did not think a gift would end up nearly bankrupting him.

It was in October 2014 that Koman made his initial inquiry, emailing the yacht’s owner Daniel Petrasek to demonstrate his bona fides.

“I would like to register my intense interest in Waterbird,” he wrote. “I hope you will find me worthy of consideration.”

Soon after, the pair reached a deal. Petrasek would transfer ownership of the yacht to Koman, on the proviso that Koman sail Waterbird to an overseas port within three years. It was this “impossible” condition that landed Koman in court.

“I asked for more time, he shocked me and said, ‘No, I want the boat back’,” says Koman.

Kirsty Hill/Portland Observer Daniel Petrasek after arriving in Portland on Waterbird.

Now the Waterbird is moored, indefinitely, in Port Phillip Bay in Victoria. Since Koman took possession of the yacht it has made just one journey, a perilous expedition along Victoria’s Shipwreck Coast.

Its exterior has been repainted from blue to white; corrosion from sea air is a constant threat. It is a humble craft compared with the gleaming fibreglass yachts closer to the Ferguson Street pier.

Waterbird will soon become Koman’s home as he has nowhere else to live.

“I’ll be scratching away rust until I die,” says Koman. “And my plan is to die on the boat.”

Cold sea crashed on to Waterbird’s deck as Daniel Petrasek clung on for dear life.

It was early 2010. Petrasek had traversed the globe, sailing Waterbird thousands of kilometres, to the far-flung Falkland Islands off Argentina, and the Galapagos, off the coast of Ecuador.

The adventurer had left behind his job in the Czech Republic as a psychologist at the Prague fire department for a life at sea. Waterbird had given sterling service, surpassing its modest home-built origins in Chesapeake Bay, in the United States, in the late 1990s.

After braving the unruly waters of the South Pacific Ocean, Petrasek attempted to circumnavigate Antarctica from New Zealand. In the middle of the Southern Ocean, he encountered a terrible storm.

The deluge battered Waterbird, burying her with a colossal wave which shattered her mast.

Improvising, Petrasek rigged up a temporary sail and headed for land assisted by a diesel engine. He was aiming for Hobart, but instead landed at Portland, on the south-west Victorian coast, three weeks later.

After limping to shore, Petrasek updated his blog: “Waterbird arrived to Portland, Australia,” he wrote. “Mast is gone but life is good.”

Sydney Morning Herald Portland, Victoria.

Petrasek couldn’t have picked a more appropriate landing place. Whalers and sealers had worked the cold Bass Strait waters from Portland in western Victoria since the early 19th century.

When he arrived, customs officials quarantined what was left of Waterbird with tape.

“It was ratshit,” says engineer Rob Dunne, who inspected the yacht. “I would have sunk it. It wasn’t worth working on, in my opinion.”

Marooned and without much money, Petrasek made Portland his home, at least temporarily.

He stood out in the town of 10,000 people; the local newspaper put him on the front page.

Petrasek looked every bit the dishevelled wanderer, his salt-and-pepper stubble and long hair wrapped in a blue bandanna marking someone chewed up and spat out by hostile seas.

He came across as energetic, gregarious and passionate. Yachties opened tool sheds, salvaged a replacement mast that cost A$1, and carved parts to get Waterbird seaworthy again.

“There’s a lot of people who helped him out,” says a local who knew Petrasek. “One of the local publicans put him up for a while. People reached out and gave him a hand.”

Petrasek, aged in his 40s, did not respond to repeated requests via email for comment. His girlfriend in Portland, Therese Coffey, also did not return calls.

He became a local fixture in the community, playing tennis in the summer. “He was an adept player, but had an unorthodox style,” says tennis partner Mike Nofke.

Jason South/Sydney Morning Herald Tomek Koman.

Two years after landing in Portland, Petrasek was able to take Waterbird to New Zealand to complete the final leg of his circumnavigation of Antarctica.

After that, he decided his seafaring days were over and set about trying to find a new owner for the yacht, placing ads in newspapers and boating websites.

The ad had an irresistible hook: Waterbird would be given away for free.

“My mission is to help dreamers who want to sail,” he later told a court, “not dreamers who do not”.

Friends observed Petrasek vetting candidates who wrote to him about the boat.

“I got the sense that Daniel was looking for someone from out of town who would take up his crazy offer,” is how one Portland local describes it.

“He made sure he got the right sucker to take the boat on,” says another former friend.

When they first met, Koman considered Petrasek a brave sailor with trusty sea legs and a head full of knowledge. But there were some early worrying signs.

“I would ask him for some sailing wisdom and he would just wiggle himself out of it, so we stopped even talking all together,” says Koman.

Petrasek had agreed to give Koman Waterbird, as long as he fulfilled three conditions: that the boat be fixed and off Petrasek’s property by February 2015; that Koman would be the only owner of Waterbird for three years; and that the boat reach an overseas port by October 2017.

Jason South/Sydney Morning Herald Tomek Koman inside Waterbird, which will end up being his home.

If Koman were to fail, Petrasek wrote, “you return the boat to me … without delays”.

The pair confirmed their arrangement in a statutory declaration witnessed at Portland police station. The document included a stylistic touch that spoke to Petrasek’s idiosyncrasies.

“May he sail the seas and face storms, calms and bureaucratic restrictions bravely and gracefully,” the document said, bemusing the police officer signing it.

When he finally saw Waterbird on a farm near Portland, Koman realised what he was in for. Initially, Petrasek had estimated that the boat needed A$10,000 (NZ$10,500) plus 200 work hours in repairs.

“These figures could be cut with experience, determination and a little bit of luck,” wrote Petrasek.

But Koman thought the boat was in far worse condition than Petrasek had let on.

It appeared abandoned, left to deteriorate for two years in the salty breeze near the coast. Rotting food in the boat’s galley was being eaten by rats and mice.

For the first few months, Koman camped on board as he prepared it for the water. A court later heard that he eventually spent more than A$37,000 on repairs.

He launched it with a day to spare, a large crane lifting it onto a semi-trailer to be taken down to the Portland harbour.

Soon after, he set out on his first ocean journey on Waterbird.

Joining him on the voyage to Melbourne were his son, Tymek, and brother Jacek, a well-known actor who has appeared in Moulin Rouge, Jack Irish and The Secret Life of Us.

Robert Blackburn/Visit Victoria Victoria’s perilous Shipwreck Coast.

“I will never forget that trip,” recalls Jacek. “I’m not sure we would go on that journey again.”

The trio had set off on the tail end of a storm, hoping that Waterbird’s sails could catch some wind. But they were becalmed and reliant on the engine for progress.

It was close to Cape Otway when Waterbird’s motor stalled.

After diagnosing a busted fuel pump, diesel was gravity fed through a hose to get it going again. But the repairs took time and the current dragged them towards the rocks.

“We were freaking out because the Cape was getting closer and closer and the boat was turning in every possible direction,” says Koman.

They escaped but faced another test when entering the heads of Port Phillip Bay – a treacherous 3.2 kilometre-wide body of water between Point Nepean and Point Lonsdale known as “the rip”.

As the water in the bay empties and fills with the tides, the narrow mouth becomes particularly dangerous. Jacek uses the Polish word pralka – washing machine.

Waterbird’s safe passage was only possible during a short period of calm called “the slack”.

It was dark when they gunned it through, with lighthouses offering a kaleidoscope of colours guiding sailors through the different channels.

From there, they made for Williamstown – a pod of dolphins joining them for several hours.

Jason South/Sydney Morning Herald Koman wants to rename the boat Kaczka, which means duck in Polish.

“Apparently they can tell when you’re nervous,” says Koman.

“One was especially playful, turning upside down with its white belly showing.”

Then Petrasek made a decision that still puzzles Koman. He still doesn’t know why Petrasek took the action he did.

“It was just mean,” he says.

Pat Howman sat in his office on Percy Street drafting an unusual legal letter on behalf of Petrasek, his client.

As Portland’s longest serving solicitor, he had never worked on a case like this.

“It was very unorthodox,” Howman says.

It was February 2018 and Petrasek had decided that he wanted Waterbird back. Koman had failed to meet the third condition of their deal; the boat had not visited an overseas port within three years.

The legal threat had not come out of nowhere. The relationship between Petrasek and Koman had steadily deteriorated since Waterbird’s trip to Williamstown four years earlier.

Koman, who was doing most of the work on the boat himself, pleaded for more time.

“I am a scavenger and bottom feeder, not a thief,” Koman wrote in one email to Petrasek.

“The boat is central to my only chance to have relatively independent and dignified retirement, considering my current and future financial standing.”

Petrasek remained cold and guarded: “For me it sounds absolutely fair to call it a theft.”

To this day, Howman remains slightly bewildered by the arrangement.

“We use a phrase when we’re dealing with wills and unusual conditions, it’s like trying to rule from the grave,” he says. “It’s quite unusual, more than quite unusual – it’s extremely unusual.”

Soon after, the dispute over Waterbird went to court. Petrasek claimed breach of contract and sought the yacht’s return.

After a hearing before Magistrate Mark Stratmann in Warrnambool in March last year, the court awarded Petrasek A$10,000 as fair value for the boat.

Koman had to borrow the money from his brother to transfer into a legal trust account.

In return, Petrasek was ordered to transfer ownership of Waterbird to Koman under the Admiralty Act, a body of law governing maritime disputes with origins dating back to the 12th-century along the Amalfi Coast.

“In my view the breach of the agreement can be remedied by an award of damages,” the magistrate said.

Jason South/Sydney Morning Herald Tomek Koman at the Theatre Research Institure in his warehouse in Williamstown.

“To order the return of the vessel would not affect a just outcome in this case given the length of time that Koman has had the yacht in his possession, and the large number of works and costs paid in respect of it.”

But Petrasek was not satisfied and appealed to the Australian Supreme Court. By this time, he had dropped his legal team and was representing himself.

At a hearing in September this year, Petrasek’s appeal failed and the original ruling stood.

Supreme Court Justice Steven Moore decided the boat would remain with Koman. Petrasek would have to pay the appeal’s legal costs.

Petrasek left Portland soon after the ruling was handed down and has not been heard from since.

He didn’t say where he was going but locals believe he has returned to the Czech Republic.

Koman, meanwhile, is concerned he will now have to meet Petrasek’s legal fees. He still doesn’t have all the documentation proving that Waterbird is his.

“He disappointed a lot of people because he left,” one former friend says.

Questions remain over Petrasek’s motivations in trying to get the boat back after giving it away.

Some think he was trying to avoid paying an allegedly outstanding customs bill; others believe it was to have Waterbird fixed by someone else.

“You don’t give a boat away if it’s worth something,” says Garry McKechnie, who sailed with Koman as captain of the catamaran Pelican and first told him about Waterbird.

Jason South/Sydney Morning Herald Waterbird on its mooring at Hobsons Bay Yacht Club.

“The conditions were unmeetable. I feel some regret about it all because it’s been such a nightmare for him.”

Koman sits in a warehouse in Williamstown, sipping his cup of tea. He takes the occasional draw of a rolled cigarette, relighting it more than once.

This, he explains, is the Theatre Research Institute.

There is stuff everywhere, a vast collection of odds and ends that Koman has recycled in his philosophy of applying serendipity to the arts.

“A lot of people think it’s a joke and maybe it is,” he says with a smile.

Koman has toured the world with 5 Angry Men, an outdoor public theatre group best known for The Bells.

He migrated to Australia with Jacek in the early 1980s after fleeing communist Poland, which was facing the upheaval of the Solidarity movement.

The brothers spent eight months in Austria, warming up sausages under hot water in a budget hotel sink to survive.

They managed to get refugee status thanks to their mother’s obsession with Esperanto, a constructed international language that started in Poland.

Landing in Perth was like arriving in paradise. They later moved east to Melbourne.

Now, Koman’s arts institute faces eviction. With just a pension and the money he makes selling salvaged goods, Koman can’t afford a rent increase.

He has no idea what to do with everything he has collected. He is happy to give it all away but time is running out.

His future relies on the Waterbird. The boat’s cramped quarters will be his permanent home, while he prepares for his next voyage outside the heads.

Getting the boat ready without an income is a challenge; many parts have been repurposed from things thrown out at the yacht club.

“I have a plan to go to New Guinea,” he says. “I dream about it.”

If he ever gets the registration documents from Petrasek, Koman wants to change the boat’s name.

It’s considered bad luck to do so but he is set on Kaczka, which means duck in Polish.

It was the nickname given to his mother, a dancer. There are also two ducks that were welded onto the boat’s bow when it was built.

“One day, in the middle of the ocean, I will probably die in the cockpit,” Koman says.

“It is my promise to the boat to fix it.”