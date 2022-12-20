‘Christmas miracle’: Teen paddleboarders reunited with parents in Australia after night at sea

Four teenagers in Victoria, Australia, were caught in strong winds and drifted into the middle of a bay on paddleboards before landing on an island and sheltering in a hut.

Two 18-year-old men, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman were found alive on Swan Island more than 12 hours after they were reported missing from Rosebud Beach on Monday night.

Swan Island, off the coast of Queenscliff, is more than 20km from where the teenagers were sighted at Rosebud. It is also the site of a military base used for training exercises, with the Australian Defence Force confirming that it assisted police in the rescue.

The group set off on two stand-up paddleboards from Rosebud Foreshore but got caught in strong winds, Victoria Police said.

“The four couldn’t fight against the easterly wind so floated with the tide and ended up on Swan Island – on the opposite side of the bay – around 2am,” they said in a statement.

The “cold and disorientated” teenagers were able to find shelter in a hut before security found them wandering the island when the sun came up, police said.

“I’m happy to say that the four missing people who went missing yesterday have been found safe and well across the other side of the bay,” Acting Superintendent Terence Rowlands said.

JUSTIN MCMANUS/The Age Family members arriving at Geelong Hospital to be reunited with their children.

He said it was a “fantastic outcome” for their families, adding that the teenagers were “lucky”.

“They were actually found by a local on the beach, across near Queenscliff, that’s how we were alerted,” Rowlands said.

The teens were “very cold and relieved to be on dry land” after drifting across the bay on two inflatable paddleboards, he said.

Rowlands said stories like this often ended in tragedy, and it was “absolutely sensational that they’ve been found”.

Senior Sergeant Ian Pregnell told ABC Radio Melbourne the parents were with the police command when the news of their discovery came through.

“To be actually able to present them with the news that they’ve been found safe and well, it was a really emotional, happy time,” he told ABC Radio.

“Some might say a Christmastime miracle.”

The Age The teenagers drifted from Rosebud Beach to Swan Island.

Jack Shi, one of the teenager’s parents, said he was appreciative of everyone’s help to find his son and his friends.

“This is the Australian way, we really appreciate and love this. Everybody wants to help everybody,” he said.

He said the teens finished their high school qualifications and were celebrating in the area. His son had the day off from his job at a restaurant.

“They wanted to get some fun, but they did not manage the risk. I think it’s a good lesson for him – maybe too risky,” he said.

It was a “huge relief” the teens were found, but he told reporters they were not the strongest swimmers.

Nine News Jack Shi, one of the teenager’s parents, talks to police during the search.

“We were very much worried, they were not good swimmers. They can swim but do not have the skills to swim in the Bay,” he said.

Ambulance Victoria said the group was taken to a Geelong hospital after paramedics were called to Swan Island.

“All are in a stable condition with no obvious injuries,” a statement read.

An ambulance arrived at University Hospital Geelong after 10am (local time), with two patients seen walking into the emergency department while wrapped in sheets.

The remaining patients arrived by air ambulance. Their families are en route to the hospital.

The alarm was raised on Monday after a passerby found belongings including mobile phones, IDs and other personal items on the beach at about 8pm.

Local man Ian earlier described conditions overnight that could have pushed the teens out towards Sorrento.

JOE ARMAO/The Age Relieved family members react after learning that the four teenagers were safe and well.

“The outgoing tide plus the easterly [wind] pushed them towards The Heads, the kids would have been blowing quite easily towards Sorrento and Portsea,” he told Nine News.

The shipping channel area was an area of concern due to the deep water and strong current.

“The channel area is where we have main shipping from The Heads through to Melbourne, so it can get very deep and run very fast,” he told Nine before the teens were found.

After poor conditions halted the search at 4am, emergency services resumed the search for the group at daybreak on Tuesday.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Illana Cherny said there were windy conditions in Rosebud overnight.

“We had southeasterly to easterly winds from most parts of the bay that were generally between 20 to 30kph,” she said.

She said there was an increase in windy conditions at about 4am, when the search was paused.

The Age A paddleboard in the waters of Port Phillip Bay, where four teenagers were rescued.

Stacy Rowe, who runs the Elwood Stand Up Paddle school and hire, said beginners often underestimated how easy it was to get into trouble on the water.

A paddleboarder acts like a sail while standing on their board. If winds pick up, they could quickly be carried away.

“If they’re not cognisant of the fact that the wind will push them around, they’ll be on their way to Geelong pretty quickly,” Rowe said.

“It might be a beautiful day, but you’ve still got to keep a very firm eye on where you are in relation to the beach and what’s happening around you.”

Rowe said anyone who found themselves battling the wind should try dropping to their knees or lying flat and paddling out with their hands in front of the board back to the shore.

He said students should stay within 200m of the beach and not to operate if there are offshore winds.

Paddlers should travel against the direction of the wind, which ensures they will be carried back to where they started if the wind speed increases, Rowe said.

“When people are hiring [boards], you get all the beginners – they’re just a little too casual,” he said.

“When it’s on the water, you still need to have that situational awareness … [but] they’ll just be a little bit too blase.”

Helicopters, water police and local rescue boats were involved in the search to find the four teenagers.