Sydney police officers under investigation for using gun in social media prank

Two New South Wales Police officers are under investigation over a social media post in which one appears to have a drawn firearm.

Two police officers in Australia have been stood down over a prank social media post in which one appears to point their gun at another officer inside a Sydney police station.

The image appears to have been posted on BeReal, a new social media app that allows users to share a daily spontaneous snapshot of their life with friends.

New South Wales Police confirmed an internal investigation had been launched after the post began circulating online on Tuesday.

“The officers have been identified and their firearms secured,” a New South Wales Police spokeswoman said.

“Both officers, who are attached to a Police Area Command within South West Metropolitan Region, have been placed on administrative duties.”

The NSW Police social media guidelines state that employees must “not post any material that may bring the NSW Police Force into disrepute, or otherwise embarrass the agency”.

“It is strongly recommended that police employees ... not directly or indirectly identify themselves or their colleagues as NSW Police Force employees, when personally using social media,” the guidelines say.