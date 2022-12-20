Kevin Rudd appointed as Australia's new US ambassador

Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd will serve as Australia’s next ambassador to the United States, a move the Anthony Albanese government hopes will provide Australia with enviable access to the most influential figures in Washington.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Rudd’s appointment on Tuesday (local time) at a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Penny Wong ahead of her departure to Beijing for a highly anticipated meeting with China’s foreign minister.

Announcing the appointment, Albanese said Rudd “brings unmatched experience to the role. He has served as prime minister, foreign minister, held prominent academic roles and worked extensively in the United States”.

Asked about Rudd’s suitability for the role considering some of the former prime minister’s colleagues harshly criticised his management style while in office, Albanese said Rudd “will conduct himself in a way that brings great credit to Australia. Kevin Rudd will be seen in the United States as a very significant appointment. I am appointing a former prime minister”.

Rudd said he was “greatly honoured” by the appointment, saying in a statement: “Australia currently faces our most challenging security and diplomatic environment for many decades.

“Our national interest continues to be served, as it has for decades past, by the deepest and most effective strategic engagement of the United States in the region.”

Rudd noted he had lived in the US for most of the past decade and said he had developed “close personal ties with American business, civil society and the media” as well as Democratic and Republican politicians.

Albanese also announced Heather Ridout, former chief executive of the Australian Industry Group, as the new consul-general, based in New York, the first woman to be appointed to that role.

Sam Mooy/Getty Images Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd will be Australia’s new US ambassador.

Rudd, currently the head of the Asia Society think tank, will succeed former Liberal senator Arthur Sinodinos, whose three-year term expires in February 2023.

The Washington posting is regarded as the most prestigious role in the Australian diplomatic service and is usually granted to a former senior politician from the party in power rather than a career public servant.

Albanese and Rudd were allies in parliament and have remained close since Rudd’s retirement from politics.

Albanese supported Rudd during his fierce leadership battles with Julia Gillard and Rudd promoted Albanese to deputy prime minister when he regained the Labour leadership in 2013.

Lukas Coch/AAP Kevin Rudd was Australian prime minister between 2007 and 2010, and then again in 2013.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age reported in October that former foreign minister Bob Carr was among the senior Labor figures calling for Rudd to be appointed to the role.

Carr, who served as foreign minister from 2012 to 2013, said Rudd’s expertise on China would make him highly sought after in the US capital among both Republicans and Democrats.

“No one else we could nominate would have the clout, the access, the knowledge of the issues, the gravitas,” Carr said.

“No one else would be regarded by the Americans as being of such intellectual value.

“It would give us a status and cachet in Washington no other former politician or bureaucrat could bring.”

However, some figures within Labour and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade expressed concern that Rudd’s celebrity status and strong opinions could make him a risky appointment.

Rudd was recently awarded a Doctor of Philosophy from Oxford University after penning a 420-page thesis on Xi Jinping’s worldview, and he regularly appears in the US media as an expert on China.

Speculation about Rudd’s possible appointment heightened since Wong named former defence minister Stephen Smith the country’s next High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in September.

Smith had been seen as a likely contender for the Washington role.

At the time, Wong said she wanted to depoliticise the diplomatic service but added: “In circumstances, there is also a clear advantage for Australia to be represented by people who have had distinguished careers beyond the public service such as business people and former parliamentarians.”

Stanley Bruce, Australia’s eighth prime minister, later served as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom after his time in parliament ended.