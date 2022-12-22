Australian man survives 24 hours in crocodile and shark-infested waters

A man has survived close to 24 hours in crocodile and shark-infested waters in Queensland, Australia.

A search commenced at about 10pm on Tuesday (local time) with a co-ordinated effort between the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (Amsa) and Queensland Water Police.

It's understood the alarm was raised at about 6pm (local time) after the 31-year-old who was travelling between Getullia Island and Sue Island in Torres Strait failed to arrive at his destination.

He had set off on the journey about 9.30am (local time) before being hit by bad weather, with the conditions also hampering initial search efforts.

After the search was called off at night, the rescue mission resumed at about 6.30am (local time) with the Cairns-based Challenger rescue aircraft, a rescue helicopter and police boat all taking part.

An upturned dinghy was located in the water first at around 11.30am (local time), Amsa said, and a short time later the missing man was discovered about 2 kilometres away, clinging to a piece of debris in the open waters.

The man was winched to safety and taken to Thursday Island to receive medical assistance.

