'I would be dead': Man thanks rescuers after 'miracle' survival at sea

Adea Tabuai survived clinging to a piece of debris for nearly 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters in the Torres Strait after his boat was swamped by waves.

He was spotted by a rescue jet and winched to safety just in time.

Tabuai was found after spending a night clinging to debris, enduring storms and avoiding sharks.

Tabuai is now thanking Maritime Safety and Queensland Police for saving his life as he recovers in hospital.

"﻿I would be dead," he said.

"God, God answered (my) prayer."﻿

Tabuai set off from Moa Island on Tuesday (local time) headed for Sue Islet but he got into trouble while refuelling in the open water near Mount Ernest Island, where his dinghy was swamped by waves.

"He stopped to refuel his boat and in the process of refuelling his boat, a wave had swamped the back of his boat and partially filled it full of water which caused it to capsize," Jesse said.

Supplied/AMSA Adea Tabuai survived clinging to a piece of debris for nearly 24 hours in shark and crocodile infested water in the Torres Strait after his boat was swamped by waves.

His overturned dinghy was found the next day after a massive search.

Miraculously, Tabuai was spotted floating in the ocean two kilometres from his boat.

"It's extremely lucky to the point that it's a miracle to be honest," Queensland Police acting sergeant Jason Jesse said.

"There were gusts of 40 knots of wind, it was the storms, I imagine the sea-state that gentleman would have been in would have been pretty horrible."

It's understood Tabuai didn't have a key piece of safety equipment with him in the dinghy when he set out on his journey.﻿

"If he would have been in possession of a radio beacon and would have been able to activate it, I would say, most definitely, he would have been rescued within a couple of hours," Jesse said.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.