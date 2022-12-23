Watch: Man dressed as Santa arrested and pepper-sprayed at Bunnings

A man in Australia who dressed up as Father Christmas is likely on the naughty list this festive season.

Video shared online shows a man in a bright red Santa suit being arrested by police outside a Bunnings store in Frankston, Melbourne.

The man was allegedly seen behaving erratically in the store and refused staff requests to leave, which resulted in the police being called, 7 News reported. He was pepper-sprayed before being arrested, the media outlet reported.

“Officers were forced to escort the man off the premises, but he resisted officers and assaulted them,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“OC spray was used by police and the man was given after-care and an ambulance called.”