Thirteen thousand students mistakenly rejected from Australian universities in 'system error'

The organisation responsible for administering university offers in New South Wales, Australia has apologised after it mistakenly told 13,000 students they had been rejected from tertiary study when they still had a chance of receiving a place.

The University Admissions Centre sent out the email with “unsuccessful letters” on Thursday, telling the Higher School Certificate graduates they would not be offered a spot in a university course next year. But students who were emailed the letter still stand to possibly be offered a place in the next round in January.

On Thursday afternoon, UAC issued an apology for causing “confusion” among students over their university futures.

“Please disregard the email you received today telling you your application was unsuccessful. It was sent in error,” the follow-up email said.

“Not all institutions make offers in December Round Two... some Institutions wait until January Round One. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience and please contact us if you need any assistance.”

A system error is believed to be behind the email blunder. A statement on Friday morning from the Universities Admissions Centre reiterated their apology.

“UAC sent unsuccessful letters in error yesterday and sincerely apologises for any confusion it may have caused,” the statement said. “We’re here to help applicants unsure about their preferences for the next offer round and encourage them to contact us.”

One mother, who spoke anonymously, said receiving email had upset her son, who was hoping to do an arts degree.

“It is such a shame the error was made in the first place,” she said. “I think at a time when kids have high hopes for their future, to get incorrect information from an essential organisation is extremely disappointing.”

The email error is the second controversy to plague the HSC class of 2022, after the NSW Education Standards Authority, which administers the HSC, accidentally published students’ marks online days ahead of their official release. That was the second year in a row students were able to look at their marks early.

In 2019, the NSW Education Standards Authority had to reprint 69,400 official HSC certificates for the graduating class of 2018 after they were mistakenly printed with the wrong date.