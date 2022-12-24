Alan Darem, neighbour killed in Queensland shooting, gets hero’s farewell

Queenslander Alan Dare always showed up, even on the day he was killed.

That’s how friends and family have remembered the generous, caring and humble 58-year-old, who was shot dead along with two police officers at Wieambilla last week.

Alan Dare, the innocent neighbour who tried to help during the horrific shooting in rural Queensland has been laid to rest.

Dare went to check on neighbours after hearing gunshots and seeing thick smoke coming from the next-door property on December 12.

Instead, he was shot and left for dead – alongside constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow – by his neighbours Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train.

Dare was given a hero’s send-off on Friday with hundreds of people lining the streets of his hometown, Ipswich, to pay respects as his coffin passed, escorted by three police motorbikes and heading a procession of XC Ford Falcon Cobras, his favourite car.

As his coffin was carried to an outdoor chapel, a mate shouted “three cheers for Alan Dare” with mourners applauding.

Wieambilla local Alan Dare was killed during the December 12 shootout that left two police and three other people dead.

His emotional children Renee and Corey Richards struggled to find words after the sudden loss of the treasured husband, grandfather, father, son and brother.

“Oh, I love you dad, and I’m sorry ... I’m always gonna love ya, we’re always gonna be there and we’re gonna look after mum,” Renee sobbed.

Funeral celebrant Gaylene Salomon read the words Alan’s daughter had written about him, which echoed through the snippets of memories his distraught mates later shared.

“He was a giant man that did things, the things that really matter. The sympathetic ear, the helping hand, the heart of gold, the voice of reason,” she said.

“Steady as a rock, he was always there, and guys like him are a rare and precious find: generous to a fault, going long where others fall short. They don’t brag or boast, they pick up the slack ... they lower the temperature, they don’t hold grudges, they unlock potential.

“They don’t show off, they show up.”

Grief-stricken family and friends are still coming to terms with the permanent loss of such a dependable and selfless figure. Some wailed, some wept, some sobbed.

Friends spoke fondly of Dare’s love for his wife of 26 years, Kerry, his tinkering with cars – especially Fords – and his favourite ritual of getting up to watch Thunderbirds while drinking a Dare Iced Coffee.

The same humble man was praised by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week after he did “the great Australian thing and went to help”, for which he’s been posthumously awarded the Queensland Police Bravery Medal.

The Wieambilla and Tara community are mourning their neighbour and friend, with a GoFundMe appeal for him raising A$95,452 (NZ$101,884), exceeding the original goal of A$25,000 (NZ$26,684).

Dare’s best mate Max, who had known him 37 years, couldn’t hold back his tears as searched for the words to pay tribute to the bloke he nicknamed Rambo.

“He was just a good friend. He helped me through a lot of stuff ... but also when I needed a hand ... he was always there for me,” Max sobbed.

“He always showed up.”