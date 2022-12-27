Australian man in underwear chases kids after attempted robbery

Australian car thieves haven’t taken a holiday, keeping police busy right across the Christmas weekend.

One underwear-clad man trying to protect his property on Tuesday morning had to confront a group of five kids – and the violent exchange was all caught on camera.

The Mermaid Waters neighbourhood on the Gold Coast in Queensland was probably just as startled by the early morning fracas as the five young home invaders were by a nearly naked Steve Middleton.

He was woken up by a stranger rummaging through his car.

Nine Steve Middleton confronted the group of kids in his underwear.

“I was naked, I woke up, found a pair of underpants, ran outside, scared one of them, managed to tackle him,” he said

But he wasn’t counting on that boy having friends, and those friends being armed with a knife and a bat.

“I didn't realise there were other kids in the other car up the street, I didn’t think anything of it,” he said.

“Once the bat came out I tried to use the young fella I was holding onto as my little shield.”

Nine Steve Middleton said he heard a stranger rummaging through his car early in the morning.

Other than a minor cut on his hand, Steve is okay.

The five fled in a Mazda and BMW which they’d stolen from another home.

Meanwhile, ten youths have been charged after a separate daylight chase through the Gold Coast’s Main Beach on Christmas Eve.

Two stolen cars filled with teenagers were stopped with road spikes and a foot chase led police and the dog squad through backyards.

The teenagers were quickly cornered and arrested. Nine children aged between 13 and 14 will face court next month.

An 18-year-old woman arrested with them was granted bail in court this morning – her lawyer saying she’ll be fighting the charges.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.