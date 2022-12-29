Heroic survival story emerges in Western Australia Christmas crash tragedy

The eldest of three children who miraculously survived a horror crash on Christmas morning that claimed the lives of their parents has been credited with saving her baby brother’s life as more harrowing details of the tragedy emerge.

Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, were killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after their Land Rover veered off Corrigin-Kondinin Road in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt and flipped just a few kilometres from their family home.

The scene was uncovered by a close family friend just before midday on Tuesday amid a frantic search. Two of the children, aged 5 and 2, were found by the roadside.

The children had spent more than 55 hours alone in 30-degree heat before being found. The car was difficult to see among trees about 10 metres from the road.

Michael Read, Day’s cousin, said the three children were expected to be released from Perth’s Children Hospital, where they are in a stable condition, in coming days provided the child on spinal watch was given the all-clear.

He praised the actions of the couple’s five-year-old daughter, revealing that her efforts to free her one-year-old brother saved his life.

“What I do want to say is it would have been hard with three children to be in that car for that whole time,” he said. “Nobody knows what they went through.

“And if it wasn’t for the five-year-old undoing the buckle of the one-year-old’s car seat, he wouldn’t be with us today.

Supplied Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, were killed in the crash.

“We’re all just trying to wrap our heads around everything that’s happening.

“We’ve just been trying to put aside the other stuff and just get through the three kids until they’re all home and safe. Then we’ll go from there.”

Read confirmed the wreckage was discovered by two close friends of the family, who were distraught and receiving support.

He admitted he still hadn’t come to grips with the gravity of what had happened but was confident he would have the support he needed.

“It’s not what you want at any time of the year, especially [Christmas] time,” he said.

“It is going be hard for them. We’re very lucky they’re all still with us, especially being the ages that they are.”

NINE NEWS PERTH Michael Read, cousin of Jake Day and Cindy Braddock who were killed in a crash, speaks to media outside a hospital.

Police are still working to piece together what went wrong.

What remained of the family’s mangled Land Rover had been removed by Wednesday morning, but the site remained littered with baby bottles, toys and food among car parts and debris.

Flowers were being placed at the site, where a heartfelt note praising the pair for their respectful and polite nature and the love they showed for their children was left.

The scene has been cleared and the road reopened, but police said the investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.

Close to AU$4000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page set up in the wake of the tragedy.

With Nine News Perth