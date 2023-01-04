Naked intruders break into luxury Australian home of the 'spa king'

A group of nude revellers in Australia have been caught on camera breaking into the luxury Byron Bay home of "spa king" Eddie Phillips in the early hours of New Year's Day.

CCTV footage shows seven naked intruders entering the prestigious waterfront property, located on "millionaire's row" in Lee Lane, around 3am on Sunday.

The group can be seen taking a leisurely skinny-dip in Phillips' 22-metre infinity pool - even stopping to pose for photos and videos.

The naked intruders then turned destructive, throwing furniture into the pool and smashing statues and ceramic pots before fleeing the property.

Phillips, who is currently holidaying in Thailand, told 9news.com.au he had just returned to his accommodation after a New Year's Eve celebration when he happened to look at the security footage being recorded at his property.

Supplied CCTV shows the intruders swimming in the pool of the luxury Bryon Bay home.

"I saw these people - they were all nude and were climbing up the rock wall and then coming into the pool," he said.

"They were jumping in the pool and swimming around and carrying on."

Phillips said he was disgusted to see his property being vandalised.

"It was so disappointing," Phillips said.

"Unfortunately it was not a nice way to start the new year."

Supplied Eddie Phillips' luxury property overlooks Bryon Bay beach in Australia.

"I can understand young boys jumping into the pool celebrating New Year's Eve, even though it's still not acceptable because it's trespassing, but to be disruptive and smashing ceramics is another thing."

Phillips, who is known as the "spa king" after he co-founded the Phillip Wain spa retreats company in Asia, said a report about the break-in had been made to police.

A spokesperson for NSW Police told 9news.com.au that officers attached to Tweed Byron Police District were investigating the incident.

"As inquiries continue, officers urge anyone with information, social media images or CCTV footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers," the spokesperson said.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.