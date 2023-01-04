‘Bring my little man back to me’: 10-year-old boy in Sea World crash on life support

A Sydney father who watched as his wife was killed in a horrific helicopter crash at Sea World has asked for prayers for his 10-year-old son, who remains on life support at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Providing an update on Facebook, Simon Tadros said his son Nicholas was in a “very serious and critical state” and in an induced coma, unable to breathe by himself. The family are from Glenmore Park near Penrith in Sydney’s west.

Tadros’ wife Vanessa – Nicholas’ mother – was killed instantly in the crash. Four people in total were killed in the crash and three were seriously injured.

“I just want to say thank you to all that have reached out and been wanting to help. It’s appreciated, and I say thank you,” Tadros wrote. “I do ask that if everyone can please say a prayer for Nicky, so he can wake up and make a good recovery. I’m asking for all your prayers to bring my little man back to me.”

Family friend Rochelle Fajloun has set up a fundraiser to assist Simon with funeral and medical costs.

Speaking to the Herald on Wednesday, Fajloun described Vanessa as a “truly a remarkable woman” and the “epitome of compassion”.

“She was one of the most humble, kindest, sweetest and generous human beings I have ever known,” she said.

“Her energy was infectious and her smile contagious. Everyone she met, she touched. She exuded warmth and humility like no other, with a heart of immense proportion.

“She had unwavering faith and loved fiercely, with undying devotion to her beautiful son Nicholas and loving husband Simon.”

Supplied Vanessa Tadros was killed in the incident. Her 10-year-old son Nicholas was put into an induced coma and is on life support.

The 36-year-old mother and her son were passengers on the helicopter which took off from the Gold Coast theme park on Monday. The aircraft was being flown by experienced pilot Ashley Jenkinson and collided 20 seconds after taking off with another that was landing.

The pilot, Vanessa, and a couple from the United Kingdom – Ron and Diane Hughes, aged 65 and 57 – were killed when the helicopters collided.

Winnie de Silva, 33, and her nine-year-old son Leon, from Geelong West, were also in the ascending helicopter and both seriously injured with “lots of surgeries ahead”.

The other helicopter had five passengers on board, who suffered only minor injuries.

CH9 via AP Emergency services respond to the helicopter crash on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Air safety investigators are looking into the causes of the crash. There were recording devices on board and a preliminary report is expected within eight weeks.

Air safety expert Geoff Dell, an associate professor at Central Queensland University, said small adventure operations such as Sea World Helicopters did not have their own air control and relied on pilots communicating with each other.

“One of the two helicopters should always have the other one in sight,” he said. “It seems likely that the pilots did not see each other or coordinate with each other.”

Sea World Helicopters – a separate company from the theme park – issued a statement saying it was devastated by the crash and was co-operating with investigators.

“Our hearts go out to all those involved over this very sad time,” it said.