Australian dad paralysed by freak wave three days after Christmas

It was meant to be a fun day at the beach to ride the waves and blow off some steam after Christmas, but Perth father-of-six Scott Race now faces spending the rest of his life unable to walk after the day out turned to tragedy.

The 39-year-old FIFO (fly-in fly-out) worker was swimming with his long-term partner Peta Byrne at Secret Harbour in Western Australia on December 28 when a freak wave dumped him on the ocean floor, breaking his neck in two places.

Unable to move, but entirely conscious, Race had to hold his breath while face down in the water, hoping someone would notice and pull him out before it was too late.

“I looked over at him and thought he was mucking around because he was just floating with his face in the water,” Byrne said.

“I went to shake him and – nothing. So I grabbed him and picked him up, and he was gasping for air, and he goes, ‘I can’t move, I can’t move, I can’t move.’”

Race had hit a sandbank after being flung underwater by a wave. The break in his neck damaged his spinal cord and his C6 and C7 vertebrae – two of the most integral parts of a spine.

Byrne managed to drag him part way back to the beach and started screaming for help.

Two strangers waded out and helped her get him onto the sand.

“He was going, ‘My neck, my neck,’” Byrne said.

“But I really didn’t think it was that serious. I thought he must have trapped a nerve or something and that he would come good.”

Lifeguards came to Race’s aid and put him on a spinal board while they waited for an ambulance – and then the chopper – to take him to hospital.

“It felt like hours waiting,” Byrne said.

“They told me not to rush because it would take a while to get him to the hospital and into X-ray, so I went home and had a shower and told the kids that Dad had hurt himself and that we had to go to the hospital to see him.”

Scott is a father to Jackson, 20, Stephanie, 19, Tayla, 16, Caleb, 16, Addisyn, 14, and Jessica, 13.

They were all about to pile into the car, except for Jackson who was at work, to drive to the hospital when the phone rang.

PETA BYRNE/WA Today Scott Race being airlifted to hospital on December 28.

“It was someone from the spinal team, and he said, ‘This is going to slow you down a little bit; he has broken his neck in two places,’” Byrne recalled.

“What was concerning them the most was the severe dislocation of the disc pressing on the spinal cord, so they had to rush him into surgery straight away. He was in surgery for four hours, and they said they would call us when he was out.

“I was hysterical and hyperventilating.”

An MRI the next day revealed Race’s spinal cord wasn’t torn, but was badly bruised.

Doctors had hoped to see him regain some feeling and movement in his body in the days following the accident, but by day seven he was still fully paralysed.

They broke the news to Scott that he would probably never walk again.

“Scott holds a lot back to protect us,” Byrne said of her partner’s reaction to the news.

REBECCA PEPPIATT/WA Today Peta Byrne and son Jackson Race, 20, await news on the recovery of partner and father Scott Race, who broke his neck in two places on December 28.

“But our whole lives have changed in one split second.

“They can’t predict what will happen, but it’s not looking the greatest. They said his injury is catastrophic.”

The couple have been together for 11 years and 2023 was going to be the year they built the house of their dreams and celebrated turning 40 within months of each other.

Scott had plans to cage dive with great white sharks in Adelaide.

Instead, Byrne is already planning ahead by asking the builder of their home to start making alterations to accommodate someone in a wheelchair.

Byrne works as a disability support worker for quadriplegics.

“It’s going to be a very long road to recovery,” she said.

“They’ve already got him a room at Fiona Stanley rehabilitation centre and he could be there for 18 months.”

One week after their lives have changed forever, Byrne is trying to spend as much time with Race as she can while navigating the rest of their lives.

“I haven’t even thought about work,” she said.

“I can’t be here for him and work here at the same time.

“My head was spinning, and I was thinking, how am I going to manage all this? Because you’ve only got certain hours you can visit and then I’ve got to deal with the kids at home and then I’ve got to deal with work.”

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page (“Scott and Peta's recovery journey”) for the couple, which has so far raised more than $16,000.

