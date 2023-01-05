Sea World Helicopters boss pays tribute to 'first-class' pilot

The head of Sea World Helicopters has paid his respects to Ash Jenkinson, the company’s chief pilot, who was killed when two of the resort’s choppers crashed on Monday.

“Ash Jenkinson, an experienced pilot, who lost his life in the accident was well known to many of us. I knew Ash personally for nine years. He was a fine man and a standout pilot with 6210 hours of flying to his name,” John Orr-Campbell said.

Jenkinson was killed along with three of his passengers when his helicopter, which was taking off from one of the resort’s helipad, collided with another Sea World helicopter, which was landing.

The three who died were British couple Ron and Diane Hughes, and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros.

Several others were taken to hospital for critical injuries and glass shrapnel wounds.

“To lose a man and a pilot of Ash’s calibre is shocking in every sense of the word. I, along with all the staff at Sea World Helicopters, are gutted to the core. My heart aches as I think of Ash’s fiancée, Kosha, and his one-year-old son Kayden,” Orr-Campbell said.

“We have lost a first-class pilot, a first-class man and a wonderful father, partner and friend.”

Orr-Campbell said Jenkinson had an extensive flying history, and his love of aviation had taken him to the Northern Territory, where he ran scenic flights until the end of September 2011.

The Age Sea World Helicopters chief pilot Ash Jenkinson (left) was killed when his chopper and another collided at the resort on Monday.

That year, Jenkinson became a grade 1 instructor, conducting more than 2500 hours of instructing.

He had trained hundreds of today’s commercial helicopter pilots, Orr-Campbell said.

“His professional, bright, warm and welcoming personality saw him rise through the ranks and he became the Northern Territory base manager,” he said.

“Here, he mentored several upcoming pilots, and he also spent many hours flying traditional owners to survey the land.

The Age Ash Jenkinson with his fiancee, Kosha.

“During this time Ash, showed his love and commitment to community – he was involved in multiple search-and-rescue flights in the area.

“We also mourn the loss of his passengers and cannot imagine the terrible sadness their families and loved ones must be feeling.”

Orr-Campbell also praised the other helicopter’s pilot, who was able to land on the sandbar after the crash.

“I would also like to commend the other pilot, Michael James, who heroically got the second aircraft to the ground safely. We wish him well in his recovery,” he said.

New footage, obtained by Seven News, has since emerged that revealed a passenger in the back seat of the surviving helicopter trying to alert James of the incoming chopper, just seconds before its rotor hit the cockpit window.

The passenger can be seen tapping on James’s shoulder to warn him of the chopper moving towards it.

Investigations were continuing into the crash, while Tadros’s 10-year-old boy, Nicholas, and two others on Jenkinson’s chopper, Winnie de Silva and her son Leon, remained in hospital.