Gold Coast chopper crash survivor speaks to mum from hospital bed

Winnie de Silva has heard her son Leon’s voice for the first time since the pair survived the Gold Coast helicopter crash that claimed four lives this week.

The mother and son from Geelong West, south-west of Melbourne, were in one of the two helicopters that collided midair on the Gold Coast near Sea World about 2pm on Monday.

Both remain in separate hospitals in Queensland, but were able to see each other over a video call for the first time on Thursday.

Winnie’s husband Neil de Silva, stepfather to Leon, told this masthead earlier this week that the nine-year-old boy was in an induced coma at the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane, and the left side of his body had not been responding as it should.

Winnie, who is now in a stable condition in the Gold Coast University Hospital, said in a statement on Friday that she had a video call with Leon and he gave her a “thumbs up” sign, as well as “one of his big, beautiful smiles”.

“Today he spoke two words, ‘my leg’, which gives me hope that he is getting stronger each day,” Winnie said.

“With more surgery scheduled for me next week, my complete focus is on getting better so that within the next couple of weeks I can be with Leon and support his recovery. I can’t wait to hug my beautiful, brave boy!”

Sydney Morning Herald Winnie de Silva and her son Leon.

A Queensland Children’s Hospital spokeswoman confirmed Leon was now in a stable condition.

People have rallied around the mother and son, including through an online fundraiser which was launched shortly after the crash.

Winnie said she wanted to thank people for their “kind thoughts and healing prayers” for her and her son. “They are helping me stay positive that Leon and I will get through this,” she said.

“The generosity of people has been amazing, and I can’t thank you enough.”

The family was on the Gold Coast for a “short holiday” from Geelong when the crash took place. They had been talking about seeing the dolphins at Sea World since Leon arrived in Australia a year ago.

Due to their “strict budget”, Neil de Silva remained behind while his wife and stepson boarded the joy flight. He watched with confusion and then horror as the two helicopters collided midair.

Four people on board the same helicopter died in the crash: Sea World chief helicopter pilot Ashley Jenkinson, British couple Ron and Diane Hughes, and Sydney woman Vanessa Tadros.

Tadros’ son Nicholas, 10, has been on life support at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Winnie said that, “more importantly”, she continued to pray for the recovery of Nicholas, who was seated near her in the helicopter.

“And [I] offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers. It is an unthinkable and difficult time for us all,” she said.

The pilot and five passengers in the second helicopter, which landed safely, survived with minor injuries.