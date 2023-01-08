New Zealander survivors of Gold Coast helicopter tragedy release statement, photos of crash aftermath

The Auckland couples released a joint statement on Sunday following the helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast.

Graphic warning: Some content in the videos and photos may upset readers.

Four of the survivors of the deadly Gold Coast chopper crash have released photos of the aftermath of the tragedy, as they say they're still struggling to come to terms with what happened.

New Zealand couples Marle and Edward Swart, and Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg, were on board the descending helicopter that was struck by one just taking off, last Monday.

The ascending helicopter crashed to the ground, killing four people on board including pilot Ash Jenkinson, and ﻿wounding three other passengers.

Michael James﻿, who piloted the helicopter carrying the Swarts and Steenbergs, managed to land safety, though Marle Swart and Elmarie Steenberg were injured.

On Sunday, the four New Zealanders issued a collective statement.

"We want to express our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the injured, deceased, and their families," they said.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the loss. This has been traumatic for us as survivors, and we cannot imagine the terrible sadness their families and loved ones must be feeling."

Supplied via 9 News The Swarts and Steenbergs released a number of images of the accident's aftermath and their recovery in hospital.

The four also offered thanks to many who had helped them, including "hero" pilot James, and many others whose names they said they did not know, such as bystanders who raced to their aid, and emergency and medical personnel who helped them.

"Their care and heroism changed our lives," the statement said.

The four also said they were touched deeply by the support and care from strangers in the aftermath of the tragedy.﻿

"The reality of the last five days' events is sinking in and is a heavy weight to carry," they said.

Supplied vis 9 news Elmarie Steenberg and Marle Swart in hospital after the Gold Coast helicopter tragedy.

Along with the statement, the four survivors released a number of images, both of the aftermath of the crash and the immediate recovery, with their permission to publish them.

Many are too graphic to be ﻿published but show Elmarie and Marle holding bloodied hands after the chopper came to rest on the sandbar.

Others show the victims with blood-streaked legs sitting by the seawater as bystanders close in.

The four said they would continue to help the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Queensland Police with their investigation into the incident as needed.

They are headed home to New Zealand, where Elmarie and Marle will continue their lengthy recovery.

Meanwhile, tributes at the Gold Coast crash site continue to grow.﻿

Supplied via 9 news New Zealand couples Marle and Edward Swart, and Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg. The four praised pilot Michael James as a "hero".

The local council has confirmed they will stay for at least a few weeks.

A permanent memorial could also be on the table, with the state government saying it will wait for the investigation to finish, and talk to the families involved before a decision is made.

This story was originally published on 9 News and is republished with permission.