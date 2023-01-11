The snake that can kill 60 humans with one bite

I﻿n the depths of the Australian Reptile Park, on New South Wale's Central Coast, lies a snake that can "pack a punch" with one bite.

"Shazza", a common death adder, has smashed records during her latest health check and milking - delivering a venom yield of epic proportions.

When she bit into the vial she produced an impressive 270mg of venom.﻿

"That's enough to kill over 60 adult men," operations manager Billy Collett said.

"My previous record for death adder venom extraction was 160mg and as the only place in the world to milk common death adders for their venom, this has got to be a new world record.

Australian Reptile Park Billy Collett had the task of performing a health check on one the Australian park's most venomous snakes, the common death adder.

"Death adders also have the longest fangs than any other Australian snake so you can imagine that a single bite would definitely pack a punch."

Shazza also passed her health check with flying colours.

She is ﻿102 centimetres long and weighs a whopping 1.41 kilograms.

Australian Reptile Park Shazza was more than double the average size for a death adder.

"On average, death adders weigh 700g, so this incredible animal is almost double the weight," Collett said.

The Australian Reptile Park is the only facility in the world that milks Australian terrestrial land snakes for the production of antivenom.

Venom is extracted from five groups of venomous snakes; taipans, brown snakes, tiger snakes, death adders and black snakes.

Australian Reptile Park Keepers believe they have broken a world record for the largest venom extraction from a common death adder with Shazza's incredible venom yield of 270mg.

﻿The programme is credited with saving hundreds of lives across the country each year.

